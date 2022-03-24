Wildcat golf teams place sixth, tenth in match

Two Enterprise High School golf teams competed in a one-day match March 23 played on Greenville’s Cambrian Ridge/Robert Trent Jones Trail course.
The Wildcats junior varsity squad finished sixth and the EHS junior high team was 10th in the event hosted by Brantley High School.
Scores for the Enterprise jayvees were Parker Trawick - 91, Colton Tuttle - 94, Neil Ferguson - 99, Christopher Rios - 106 and Dylan Trull - 107.
The Wildcat junior high team featured the following scores Harris Burg - 91, William Schleusner - 116, Brooks Willette - 117 and Parker Gibbs - 121.
Baker High shot 321 to win the event.
Other scores included Opp - 324, Brantley - 329, Elba - 331, Andalusia - 379, EHS JV - 390, Straughn - 391, Pleasant Home - 433, Eufaula - 442, EHS junior high - 445 and J.U. Blacksher - 510.