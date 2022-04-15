Wildcat JV golf finishes fifth

Enterprise High School’s junior varsity boys’ golf team finished fifth in a field of nine teams in the Red Devil Invitational hosted by Central High played at the Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City.

Auburn High School’s junior varsity Blue Team won the event with a 323 total, four strokes better than Auburn’s Blue team.

Smiths Station High School shot 327 to finish third, counting the fifth player’s score; Auburn’s White team was next with a 328 total; the EHS jayvees finished at 365; Prattville High (391), Auburn junior varsity White (405), Central High (424) and Valley High (529) completed the field.

Enterprise scores were Parker Trawick (80), Dylan Trull (93), Colton Tuttle (96), Harris Burg (96) and Christopher Rios (102).

“The JV team played very well at Lakewood today,” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum Thursday night. “I am so proud of all of them, but in particular, Parker Trawick! This seventh-grader plays a course he has never seen, from the varsity tees, and shoots an 80! I am so envious!

“The others played well, too, and they represented our school and community in the best way! The future is very bright for the boys golf program at EHS.”