 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildcat JV golf finishes fifth

  • 0
ehs

Enterprise High School’s junior varsity boys’ golf team finished fifth in a field of nine teams in the Red Devil Invitational hosted by Central High played at the Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City.

Auburn High School’s junior varsity Blue Team won the event with a 323 total, four strokes better than Auburn’s Blue team.

Smiths Station High School shot 327 to finish third, counting the fifth player’s score; Auburn’s White team was next with a 328 total; the EHS jayvees finished at 365; Prattville High (391), Auburn junior varsity White (405), Central High (424) and Valley High (529) completed the field.

Enterprise scores were Parker Trawick (80), Dylan Trull (93), Colton Tuttle (96), Harris Burg (96) and Christopher Rios (102).

“The JV team played very well at Lakewood today,” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum Thursday night. “I am so proud of all of them, but in particular, Parker Trawick! This seventh-grader plays a course he has never seen, from the varsity tees, and shoots an 80! I am so envious!

People are also reading…

“The others played well, too, and they represented our school and community in the best way! The future is very bright for the boys golf program at EHS.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weevils split baseball doubleheader

Weevils split baseball doubleheader

Three critical Enterprise State Community College infield errors in the early going of Saturday’s opening game, coupled with anemic hitting, h…

Weevil Women swept

Weevil Women swept

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women travelled out of the South Division to play at Central Alabama Community College Tuesday and…

Weevil Women swept at home

Weevil Women swept at home

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women softballers had their losing streak extended to five games April 1, after being swept at hom…

Weevil baseball splits

Weevil baseball splits

Despite hurling a 6-hit, 2-run complete game, Enterprise State Community College pitcher Logan Fleming was tagged with a 2-0 loss Saturday in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert