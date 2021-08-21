Wildcat offense shines in 57-21 win over Bay High

On the visitor’s next series, Enterprise defenders forced a Bay High punt the Cats put in play at their 39.

Three plays later, Griffin ran 15 yards for the score and Andrew Pickard’s PAT improved the home team’s lead to 21-0 with 3:38 remaining in the opening stanza.

Bay’s next possession ended with a blocked punt, credited to Enterprise’s Jackson Blount, giving the Cats the ball at the visitor’s 19-yard line.

Four snaps later, Griffin dashed 8 yards into the end zone with 10 seconds to play in the first quarter. Pickard added the PAT for a 28-0 lead that proved to be enough points for the win.

Enterprise scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, the first on a 15-yard dash by Sam Whitaker, the second on a 6-yard run by Johnson. Pickard added both conversions putting the Cats ahead 42-0 at intermission.

Bay had one first down in the first half, 55 yards of total offense and didn’t cross midfield on the synthetic surface.

The EHS offensive produced 232 total yards, despite starting five of its six first-half possessions on Bay’s side of midfield.