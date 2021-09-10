Wildcats aim for four straight wins in tonight's contest with Davidson

The takeaway from this is to enjoy every game and hope for the best the rest of the season.

Last year was a forgettable one for the once-powerful Davidson Warriors that were 1-9, a record that included the loss to Enterprise that evened the series, spawned in 1968, at 3-3-0.

Davidson had a pair of forfeit losses, recorded as 1-0 final scores, the two closest defeats on its 2020 record.

The 2021 Warriors lost their season-opener 54-14 to Daphne, but beat Murphy 30-7 in their second game last week.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats opened by routing Bay High 57-21, scratched out a 28-12 win against underrated Carver, then routed Dothan 48-14 last week.

In the Davidson series, Enterprise claimed wins in 1996 (42-17), 1997 (31-28) and last year (52-13).

Davidson has produced big-time players since it opened for football business in 1961

Richard Todd, who quarterbacked at the University of Alabama and with the New York Jets, may be the most familiar Warrior, but Bobby McKinney, Freddie Robinson, Mark Reese, Roderick Bradford and Earl Collins also played at Alabama.