Wildcats chasing start of season

Enterprise High School football coach Rick Darlington knows this has been an offseason like no other.

“I’ve coached 32 years and I’ve never missed spring football,” Darlington said Thursday afternoon. “It’s crazy. With everything so up in the air, you see college conferences saying they’re only going to play conference games or pushing football back until the spring. The whole tenuousness of it is disheartening, you know?”

And yet, the official start of football practice for Alabama high schools remains July 27 and Darlington said the Wildcats are working to make up for the lost time.

“We’re doing everything we need to try to catch up,” the coach said. “We’re doing speed work and agility work and weight room work and field work.”

Added to the mix this month is more conditioning, to prepare for the gauntlet that comes when practice starts.

“Basically, for June, we were focused on developing speed. That’s what we were doing before we broke in March,” the coach said. “After the July break, we said, sure, we want to develop speed, but we’ve got start to develop conditioning, too.”

Darlington quickly pushed back when asked if he’s been leaning on his experienced players more this summer.

“Who would that be?” he asked, before laughing. “We don’t have any experienced guys. Zero. We’re not a veteran team. We lost all of our D-line, we lost most of our O-line, we lost our quarterback.

“We’ve got one linebacker back, couple DBs back, a couple running backs back. That’s about it.”