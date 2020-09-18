Wildcats expect big test from Red Devils

“A lot of times you look at a high school team – like we looked at Dothan. We geared up to stop the running back (Jaylin White) and let your chips fall against everybody else. They’ve got a sophomore kid, 6-3, 190, that’s their non-feature guy? That’s where they put you in a bind. They get you in one-on-one matchups because you have to honor everybody else. That’s just a reality of life.”

Enterprise lost last year’s game to Central 42-13.

“It was 42-0 at the half,” Darlington said. “They played, what was it Jed, seven quarterbacks?”

Kennedy said a different signal caller started every series of the second half for Central. This is a different Enterprise team, one with some momentum and confidence coming into the game.

“It will be a good week to see how many strides we’ve really made,” Kennedy said. “I think last year we stopped them one time in the first half – they hit the upright on a field goal. Other than that we never stopped them.

“As a program, we saw how last year went. It will be interesting to see.”

Darlington said the Wildcats will take their shot at the team that has won the 7A, Region 2 championship for six consecutive seasons.

“We’re going to go out there and hopefully we’re going to attack and battle and not be intimidated by them,” the head coach said. “If they’re better than us, they’re better than us. You never know. On any given Friday night any team can beat anybody. That’s why you play the games.”

