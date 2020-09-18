Wildcats expect big test from Red Devils

Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington was asked what he saw when looking at Central-Phenix City on tape.
“Same old Central – crazy good players and speed, size, talent … all of it,” he replied. “It’s like watching an SEC team.”
Enterprise (3-0) visits a Central team that is an uncharacteristic 2-2 with losses to Hoover (45-35) and Eufaula (38-36) to start the season and wins over Smiths Station (35-7) and Jeff Davis (37-6) last Saturday.
“Looking at them, I’m thinking they’re awfully hard to slow down,” Darlington said. “They can run it, they can throw it. They can throw it long, they can throw it short, they can throw screens. The quarterback can run it. Every phase of the game they have it on offense.
Then defensively they’ve got a bunch of fast, large dudes that run around seemingly angrily.”
The Red Devils won the state in 2018 and lost to Thompson in the championship game last season.
Enterprise defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy shrugged when asked what he’s seen from Central, led by first-year head coach Patrick Nix.
“What haven’t we seen?” Kennedy asked, adding the depth Central has compounds the challenge.
“They’re going to have the best player we’ve seen all year, No. 7 (Jackson Meeks, a 6-2, 190-pound wide receiver), the kid going to Georgia,” the coordinator said. “The second and third receiver they have are going to be the second and third best players we’ve seen. That’s the problem with them.
“A lot of times you look at a high school team – like we looked at Dothan. We geared up to stop the running back (Jaylin White) and let your chips fall against everybody else. They’ve got a sophomore kid, 6-3, 190, that’s their non-feature guy? That’s where they put you in a bind. They get you in one-on-one matchups because you have to honor everybody else. That’s just a reality of life.”
Enterprise lost last year’s game to Central 42-13.
“It was 42-0 at the half,” Darlington said. “They played, what was it Jed, seven quarterbacks?”
Kennedy said a different signal caller started every series of the second half for Central. This is a different Enterprise team, one with some momentum and confidence coming into the game.
“It will be a good week to see how many strides we’ve really made,” Kennedy said. “I think last year we stopped them one time in the first half – they hit the upright on a field goal. Other than that we never stopped them.
“As a program, we saw how last year went. It will be interesting to see.”
Darlington said the Wildcats will take their shot at the team that has won the 7A, Region 2 championship for six consecutive seasons.
“We’re going to go out there and hopefully we’re going to attack and battle and not be intimidated by them,” the head coach said. “If they’re better than us, they’re better than us. You never know. On any given Friday night any team can beat anybody. That’s why you play the games.”
