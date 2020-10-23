Wildcats face No. 3 Auburn Friday

Darlington said Auburn’s defense is “very sound, very well-coached.”

“They don’t do too many things. Even front, two high (safeties), but they do it really well. It’s the defense I ran for 30 years. I understand what they’re doing. They’re very good at what they do,” the head coach said. “The two guys that stand out are the two tackles inside that are really tough. To run between the tackles, they’ve got two really sporty ones in there.”

The Wildcats have clinched a playoff berth. They likely will be the region’s No. 4 seed, but could move to a 3-seed if Jeff Davis upsets Prattville.

Darlington was complimentary of Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden.

“The thing with Auburn, their reputation has always been they’re very well coached. They give you a lot in special teams, they give you a lot of trick plays. They do a lot of stuff. They’re hard to prepare for,” the EHS coach said. “Some teams might try to out-athlete you or whatever. They’re not really that. They’re doing the same schemes with better talent now than maybe they’ve had in past years. But they’re still coaching them really good. It’s going to be a tough, tough game.”

The head coach said Enterprise wants to shorten the game, possess the football and move the chains.