Wildcats face No. 3 Auburn Friday

Enterprise High faces another of those “measuring stick” games when undefeated and third-ranked Auburn plays at Wildcat Stadium Friday night.
The Tigers are 9-0 and have clinched the Class 7A, Region 2 title after a 29-28 victory over Central-Phenix City. Enterprise is 6-2, 3-2 in region play as it prepares for its regular-season home finale.
“They’re unspeakable. They’re terrifyingly good,” Wildcats coach Rick Darlington said of Auburn. “They can run it. They can throw it. They can do it all. They’re the best defense we’ll have seen this year.
“To me, they’re by far the best opponent we’re going to play because I don’t see any chinks in the armor, you know?”
Enterprise defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy agreed with Darlington that the Tigers are the best offense the Wildcats have faced.
“All three receivers are really, really good,” Kennedy said when asked what separates Auburn from Central. “They’re as good up front. Auburn has as good of players with very complex schemes.”
The Tigers have better balance than in years past. Matthew Caldwell, Auburn’s 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback, makes them as dangerous through the air as on the ground.
“Auburn wants to throw the football,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got to stop the run and we can’t give up big plays. If they want to throw it 6, 7 yards down the field on us, it is what it is. But you can’t give up the shots over the top and you can’t let people shove it down our throats like Central did.”
Darlington said Auburn’s defense is “very sound, very well-coached.”
“They don’t do too many things. Even front, two high (safeties), but they do it really well. It’s the defense I ran for 30 years. I understand what they’re doing. They’re very good at what they do,” the head coach said. “The two guys that stand out are the two tackles inside that are really tough. To run between the tackles, they’ve got two really sporty ones in there.”
The Wildcats have clinched a playoff berth. They likely will be the region’s No. 4 seed, but could move to a 3-seed if Jeff Davis upsets Prattville.
Darlington was complimentary of Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden.
“The thing with Auburn, their reputation has always been they’re very well coached. They give you a lot in special teams, they give you a lot of trick plays. They do a lot of stuff. They’re hard to prepare for,” the EHS coach said. “Some teams might try to out-athlete you or whatever. They’re not really that. They’re doing the same schemes with better talent now than maybe they’ve had in past years. But they’re still coaching them really good. It’s going to be a tough, tough game.”
The head coach said Enterprise wants to shorten the game, possess the football and move the chains.
“We can’t have turnovers. We have to try to limit their big plays. No doubt, we’ve got to have that kind of game,” he said. “You can’t match them score for score and you can’t give them the ball.”
Enterprise threw two interceptions and lost one of five fumbles against Central-Phenix City.
“We were so concerned with Central throwing the ball down the field, then they rushed for about 400 on us,” Darlington said. “We can’t let that happen this week. We hope they don’t big-play us, but dadgum, they can’t rush for a gazillion yards. You just can’t win that game.”
The Enterprise defense continues to get better every week, the coach said.
“I think our pass defense is so much better than last year,” he said, adding it will be tested Friday. “We’ve still got to get better at tackling, especially open-field tackling. In this region and in football today, people are going to put the ball on the perimeter and you’ve got to make tackles in space.”
