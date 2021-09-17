Wildcats face off against area rival Central High tonight

Fifty-five years and a day ago, on Sept. 16, 1966, the Central High School Red Devils bused their way to R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium on the Enterprise High School campus for their first football game against the EHS Wildcats.
Tonight, those Phenix City Devils are back, this time at Wildcat Stadium, for the 34th gridiron clash between the 7A Region 2 rivals with post-season implications running amok.
Central (4-0) holds a 22-10-1 record against EHS (4-0) and has beaten the Cats annually since Enterprise’s 17-14 win in 2015.
Prior to that, the Cats had lost five straight to the Devils dating from Enterprise’s 28-7 win in 2007.
Prior to that, Enterprise’s 50-28 win on Sept.16, 2005 was the first of our only three wins in the 21st CENTURY!
Prior to that, the Cats last win in the series came in 1991 in a 24-7 decision in Phenix City, the last EHS win in Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Playing at home tonight bodes well for the talented 2021 Enterprise squad.
Seven of Enterprise’s 10 wins and the tie against Central have come at home.
Historically, Enterprise has won 68% of its home games since 1913, and Central has won 51% of its road games since 1926.
For the record, Central has won 69.7% of its home games and Enterprise has left opponents’ stadiums with wins 57% of the time.
According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s historical website, tonight’s win against Central will be the 300th victory at home for the blue-and-white clads, dating to a 6-0 decision against the original Dothan High School Tigers in 1913.
The then-Coffee County High School football team wouldn’t believe the EHS facilities now, and some of us who saw the first Central game in 1966, young as we are, have trouble believing our eyes at today’s EHS.
Those ’66 Cats went 9-1 and lost only to Dothan, 21-7.
Looking at the ’66 roster brings those years careening back, especially considering the number of former EHS schoolmates no longer with us.
Known deceased from the ’66 team that beat Central, 53-7, are seniors Tommy Weigand, Jim Murphy and Johnny Ray Cobb; junior classmates Jimmy Metcalf, Jimmy Bowden, John Duhaime and Bill Streyer; and sophomores Steve Wilson, Breck Mixson and Bill Searcy.
Assistant coach Sam Thompson is also deceased.
The ’67 EHS team was the first team to lose to Central; 19-7 was the final score in a game of mysterious events played in Phenix City.
In addition to those mentioned above, deceased members of the ’67 outfit are senior John Duhaime, junior Gary “Scum Man” Roberts, and sophomores Mike Andress and Johnny Sawyer.
Paul Terry was our head coach in those days and in ’66, in addition to Sam Thompson, his assistants were Johnny Shoemaker and Ben Baker; in ’67, Thad Morgan came on board.
Hmmm.
Can’t believe all of that’s been more than a half century ago, but in memories, your scribe can still clearly see Weigand and Cobb, along with their ’67 classmate, quarterback Larry Cocks, running all over the Red Devils in ’66 in Bates Memorial.
It was beautiful
The 2021 Cats have an opportunity to do something beautiful tonight, and take it from someone who knows, you’ll still remember tonight’s game 50+ years from now.
Go Cats!