Wildcats face off against area rival Central High tonight

Fifty-five years and a day ago, on Sept. 16, 1966, the Central High School Red Devils bused their way to R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium on the Enterprise High School campus for their first football game against the EHS Wildcats.

Tonight, those Phenix City Devils are back, this time at Wildcat Stadium, for the 34th gridiron clash between the 7A Region 2 rivals with post-season implications running amok.

Central (4-0) holds a 22-10-1 record against EHS (4-0) and has beaten the Cats annually since Enterprise’s 17-14 win in 2015.

Prior to that, the Cats had lost five straight to the Devils dating from Enterprise’s 28-7 win in 2007.

Prior to that, Enterprise’s 50-28 win on Sept.16, 2005 was the first of our only three wins in the 21st CENTURY!

Prior to that, the Cats last win in the series came in 1991 in a 24-7 decision in Phenix City, the last EHS win in Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

Playing at home tonight bodes well for the talented 2021 Enterprise squad.

Seven of Enterprise’s 10 wins and the tie against Central have come at home.