Wildcats face Prattville Lions tonight

Enterprise High School (5-1, 1-1) vs. Prattville High School (4-2, 2-1).

Playoff hopes alive and kickin’!

Tonight marks the 32nd varsity game between Enterprise’s Wildcats and Prattville’s Lions since Sept. 9, 1948, when then-Coffee County High School won, 12-0, in the first of three consecutive games when one team went scoreless.

The Wildcats and Lions have been skunked twice apiece in the series Prattville leads, 16-15.

The Lions have tallied 611 points and the Wildcats have 563 markers in a rivalry that’s featured some oddities, like what happened in 1983-84.

Prattville beat EHS, 32-21, in the eighth week of the ’83 season in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium, but lost, 13-6, at home against the Cats, November 11, in the first playoff round.

The Lions and Cats opened the ’84 season in Prattville with the Lions winning, 26-7, the first of their 14 wins, against a 20-14 loss to Robert E. Lee, in the first of their five state championship seasons: 1984, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011.

So, the Lions and Cats played each other three times in a span of five games for EHS.

Strange.

Fast forward to today.