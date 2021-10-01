Wildcats face Prattville Lions tonight

Enterprise High School (5-1, 1-1) vs. Prattville High School (4-2, 2-1).
Playoff hopes alive and kickin’!
Tonight marks the 32nd varsity game between Enterprise’s Wildcats and Prattville’s Lions since Sept. 9, 1948, when then-Coffee County High School won, 12-0, in the first of three consecutive games when one team went scoreless.
The Wildcats and Lions have been skunked twice apiece in the series Prattville leads, 16-15.
The Lions have tallied 611 points and the Wildcats have 563 markers in a rivalry that’s featured some oddities, like what happened in 1983-84.
Prattville beat EHS, 32-21, in the eighth week of the ’83 season in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium, but lost, 13-6, at home against the Cats, November 11, in the first playoff round.
The Lions and Cats opened the ’84 season in Prattville with the Lions winning, 26-7, the first of their 14 wins, against a 20-14 loss to Robert E. Lee, in the first of their five state championship seasons: 1984, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011.
So, the Lions and Cats played each other three times in a span of five games for EHS.
Strange.
Fast forward to today.
Prattville has won the last four meetings, 35-28 last year, 28-14 in 2019, 46-28 in 2018 and 45-21 in 2017.
The longest winning streak in the series is six with Prattville the victor in games played sporadically from 1999-2014.
The Cats have beaten Prattville but twice (2015-16) in the 21st Century; that’s one win shy of Enterprise’s victories against Central/Phenix City in the same time span.
Enterprise won five straight against Prattville from 1985-98.
What about the 2016 game, when 10-2 Enterprise beat 2-7 Prattville, 50-14?
Are there comparisons to be made between the 2016 Cats and this year’s model?
If you’ve watched the 2021 team play, you’ve no doubt seen similar versatility, especially in the offensive backfield, that’s helped the Cats to their 5-1 record.
Last week, some 12 EHS players rushed at least once apiece against Fort Walton Beach’s Vikings.
Time will tell what the 2021 team and its athletes will do.
First, hopefully, the team will play more than the 12 games contested in ’16.
As far as individual accomplishments, ’16 players set the bar unusually high; the team featured All-Staters: kicker Andrew Osteen, defensive lineman Darius Jones, defensive back Darius Kearse, linebacker Keonte White, athlete Cincere Flowers, wide receiver Chance Warren and defensive back Marcus Jones.
Their legacy continues.
On September 25, when Navy faced Houston on TV, viewers saw the Midshipmen vs. Cougars; Enterprise’s Chance Warren No. 0 vs. Marcus Jones No. 8; Senior vs. Senior.
Chance, a Navy slotback, according to the team’s website, was “… Elected as one of four team captains by his teammates, which is one of the greatest honors a Navy student-athlete can receive... enters the fall as a starter at slot back... has earned 2 varsity letters...”
Marcus played at Troy, transferred to Houston, ranks fourth nationally in punt return yards and returned a Navy punt 73 yards for a touchdown as Houston won, 28-20.
Sweet.
Won’t hurt to watch some 2021 Wildcats one day on TV as college teammates or rivals.
It’ll feel about as good as watching them beat Prattville tonight, likely assuring the Cats of at least third place in 7A Region 2 …