Wildcats go back to work

It wasn’t for lack of effort that Enterprise suffered its first loss of the season last Friday night at Central-Phenix City.
Wildcats coach Rick Darlington said it was a lack of fundamentals that contributed to the 45-28 final score.
Enterprise (3-1, 1-1 in 7A, Region 2) turned the ball over three times leading to 17 points and gave up too many yards on the ground against the Red Devils (3-2, 3-0).
“We didn’t think we’d go in there and give up almost 400 yards rushing,” Darlington said Monday morning. “We were very concerned with their deep passing game. We didn’t give up that many passing yards, but they didn’t have to throw it. They ran it on us.
“It was really bad on every level. Up front we didn’t play the right gaps or play the right techniques, then the linebackers don’t fit right and the secondary’s not coming downhill and making plays and fitting right. So on every level it was just really, really bad run defense.”
Two Quentin Hayes interceptions and a fumble by Mykel Johnson on a toss cost Enterprise promising drives.
“Turnovers hurt us,” Darlington said with a shrug. “We had the one drive that on fourth down I called the screen and looking back it maybe just run another single-wing play because that was working pretty good. That was bad.
“Then we had the turnovers. One could have been caught, a little high, off Josh’s hands and they picked it. The other was just a bad play. You don’t want to throw interceptions, especially in the red zone. We haven’t been throwing interceptions. Quentin’s been really good with the ball. It was unfortunate. Turnovers will kill you. You can’t beat a good team with turnovers.”
To be sure, the Wildcats were playing a good football team.
Josh McCray continued to make plays for Enterprise. McCray scored all four Enterprise touchdowns – on rushes of 1 and 2 yards and catches of 64 and 29 yards. He caught five passes for 139 yards, finished with 79 yards on 16 carries, had 146 yards on seven kick returns and completed a pass for 31 yards to finished with 395 all-purpose yards.
Even with opposing teams having to make sure they know where McCray lines up, the senior has still been productive.
“I don’t know if you can game plan around Josh because we play him in so many places,” Darlington said. “He may run it, catch it, return a kick, throw it. So it’s not like you say ‘Josh plays this receiver, let’s go double cover him.’ We’ll put him over here. He’ll line up more places this week.
“He’s having a good year. Josh is doing good. Maybe the difference in him last year vs. this year is he isn’t playing defense … sometimes we wish he was. I think he does better when he can focus on one thing. It’s good for him. He’s doing better academically this year. He’s always been a good football practice player. He’s never been a lazy guy. Really good athlete and now he’s producing. Glad he’s on our team.”
It’s no secret McCray is on the radar of some SEC schools and several Division I programs across the country. Much of their initial interest has been as a defensive player, but his output could force some programs to rethink that.
“When you watch him this year and see him putting out 400 all-purpose yards against one of the best teams in the Southeast, I think you might want to put the ball in his hands,” Darlington said.
The coach again talked about Enterprise improving fundamentally on both sides of the ball.
“It always comes down to the fundamentals,” he said. “My favorite sign out there – we have lots of signs on the wall – but my favorite is by Chuck Noll: ‘Champions aren’t champions because they do extraordinary things. They’re champions because they do ordinary things better than anybody else.’
“It’s not glamorous and cool and Twitter-worthy to play a block right or make an open-field tackle or take care of the football, but those are the things that win games. It’s not about some fancy scheme or blitz or play. It’s never about that. All the plays work if you block it right. And all the defenses work if you fit it right and tackle.”
The Wildcats will play Carroll High this Friday in Enterprise. Darlington said he has “total respect” for Carroll (2-2) and first-year head coach Patrick Plott for picking up the game.
Early County (Ga.) had to cancel its scheduled game with Enterprise, leaving the Wildcats with an unwanted opening. Carroll had an open date and only nine games on its schedule and agreed to take on the 10th game two weeks ago.
“It makes a statement of what they’re trying to do with their program. ‘Yeah, we’ll play you. We ain’t scared.’ I love it,” Darlington said. “That’s the way to do it. I respect them a lot for that.”
