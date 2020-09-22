Wildcats go back to work

“Then we had the turnovers. One could have been caught, a little high, off Josh’s hands and they picked it. The other was just a bad play. You don’t want to throw interceptions, especially in the red zone. We haven’t been throwing interceptions. Quentin’s been really good with the ball. It was unfortunate. Turnovers will kill you. You can’t beat a good team with turnovers.”

To be sure, the Wildcats were playing a good football team.

Josh McCray continued to make plays for Enterprise. McCray scored all four Enterprise touchdowns – on rushes of 1 and 2 yards and catches of 64 and 29 yards. He caught five passes for 139 yards, finished with 79 yards on 16 carries, had 146 yards on seven kick returns and completed a pass for 31 yards to finished with 395 all-purpose yards.

Even with opposing teams having to make sure they know where McCray lines up, the senior has still been productive.

“I don’t know if you can game plan around Josh because we play him in so many places,” Darlington said. “He may run it, catch it, return a kick, throw it. So it’s not like you say ‘Josh plays this receiver, let’s go double cover him.’ We’ll put him over here. He’ll line up more places this week.