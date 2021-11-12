Wildcats head to Auburn for second round playoff

Without belaboring the tragedy Ruggs created, obviously senseless losses can happen anytime, anywhere to anyone who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, which is what happened to Tina Tintor in the Las Vegas wreck.

In October 2016, Ruggs, after an injury to Lee’s starting quarterback, started under center against Enterprise but, after the Generals fell behind, moved back to his natural position at wide receiver for the second half and had a field day bringing the Generals too close for comfort in a 31-26 EHS win in Enterprise’s last regular-season game.

The Cats next beat Baker High 51-14 in the first playoff round but lost to McGill-Toolin 27-23 in the second week.

Fast forward to the present, and the Cats have earned their way into the second round for the first time since 2016.

So tonight the Cat are headed back to Auburn High, the school that’s produced many quality players, not the least of whom are Reuben Foster and Rashaan Evans, son of former Wildcat running back Alan Evans.

The 2021 Tigers are 9-2 with losses to Central/Phenix City, 21-7, and IMG Academy, 27-17.

Auburn beat Baker High 39-3 last week while the Cats were working on Fairhope.