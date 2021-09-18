Wildcats lose 36-27 Central's Red Devils

Drew Pickard’s PAT cut Central’s lead to 14-7 with 5:56 left in the first half.

Scoring was far from over before intermission.

Central covered 43 yards in 3 plays for its next score that came on a 16-yard TD pass from Nix to Karmello English with 5:03 showing on the second period clock.

Paul’s PAT put the Devils ahead 21-7.

Again, Enterprise answered the bell, this time launching a 63-yard drive that produced a 3-yard touchdown run by Amare Griffin on its eighth play.

Pickard’s PAT brought the score to 21-14 with 58 seconds left in the first half.

That was more than enough time for Central to close out the half with a score: a 21-yard Paul field goal with 2 seconds left in the half.

The Devils covered 67 yards in 7 plays to gain their 24-14 halftime lead.

Enterprise did all the scoring in the third stanza.

Johnson’s 1-yard run at the end of a 47-yard drive and Pickard’s PAT cut Central’s lead to 24-21 with 8:46 left in the third period.