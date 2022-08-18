Wildcats open season Friday night against Bay

The 2022 football season in enhanced 7A Region 2 won’t be an easy beginning for coach Ben Blackmon and his staff in their first year at Enterprise High School, especially since Opelika and Robert E. Lee have joined the fray.

Auburn, Central/Phenix City, Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Robert E. Lee, Opelika, Prattville and Smiths Station will now battle for four playoff spots in the region.

Based upon his 16 years as head coach at three previous stops, Blackmon is accustomed to producing successful teams against formidable opponents.

Blackmon came to Enterprise from 6A Spanish Fort High School where his seven teams were a combined 77-18; his first SFHS team won the 2015 6A State Championship and his 2019 squad lost to Oxford, 14-13, in the finale.

In 2020, the Toros lost to Pinson Valley, 23-13, in the title game, and his 2021 outfit went 10-2 with a second-round loss to Opelika.

Prior to Spanish Fort, Blackmon coached at Gulf Shores High four years and left with a 21-20 record that included one playoff appearance.

From 2007-10, Blackmon coached at Greenville High where he led teams to a 31-14 record and four playoff appearances.

In 15 years as a head coach, Blackmon’s teams have a combined 129-52 record, with a 21-11 mark in post-season games.

This is Blackmon’s first year as a 7A head coach and he’s taken over a team that went 7-4 last season and appeared in the playoffs for the third consecutive year, but was eliminated in Auburn, in the second round, 56-21 in 2021.

Enterprise hasn’t advanced beyond the second playoff round since being eliminated in the 6A semi-finals in 1993, in overtime, 21-20, at Central/Phenix City.

Historically, against Region 2 foes, Enterprise is 13-14-0, vs. Auburn; 10-23-1 vs. Central; 2-1-0 vs. Dothan’s Wolves; 11-14-0 vs. Jeff Davis; 10-9-0 vs. Lee; 6-15-0 vs. Opelika; 15-17-0 vs. Prattville; and 16-7-0 vs. Smiths Station.

Note: Against Dothan High’s Tigers, Enterprise held a 46-39-3 record and was 28-13-0 against Northview before the two Dothan schools merged in 1999.

Enterprise has two non-region games this season.

The Wildcats hold a 7-5 all-time lead against tonight’s opponent, Panama City’s Bay High, a team Enterprise first met in 1967.

The Cats host Rehobeth September 16, in the first true meeting between the Cats and Rebels; the teams scrimmaged once in a spring game.

In 7A Region 2 games, Enterprise will be tested early, hosting Auburn August 26; Auburn defeated the Cats twice in 2021, and after ending Enterprise’s season last year, Auburn was eliminated in the third of four playoff rounds by Central/Phenix City.

The Cats make the first of four road trips Friday, September 2, traveling to face Central, a team that lost the 2021 Super 7 Championship Game to Thompson, 38-22.

The Cats host Smiths Station (2-8 in 2021) September 9.

After entertaining Rehobeth (4-6 last year) the following week, Enterprise is idle until September 30, when the Cats travel to face Prattville (7-4-0 last season).

Enterprise travels to face Dothan (4-6 in ’21) October 7, and heads to Opelika (9-4 with a third-round playoff loss to 6A runner-up Hueytown in 2021) October 14.

Jeff Davis (4-6 last year) travels to Enterprise October 21, and the Cats end the regular season against Robert E. Lee (8-3 in 6A last season) in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

For the 2022-23 seasons, Region 2, with nine teams, is the largest of Alabama’s four 7A regions.

Region 1 includes seven schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties, eight teams in the Birmingham area fill Region 3, and Region 4 includes eight schools in and around Huntsville.

Tonight’s Enterprise vs. Bay game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Wildcat Stadium rules require fans under 16 years of age to be accompanied by an adult.

EHS fans unable to attend tonight’s game can tune to nfhsnetwork.com for pre-game festivities at 6:50 p.m.