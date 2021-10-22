Wildcats play final region game in Auburn tonight

Hmmm.

That 1970 EHS team lost in Dothan 16-0; in Montgomery to Sidney Lanier, 7-0, and Jeff Davis, 47-6; at home to McGill-Toolin, 23-20, a 6-6 decision at home against Central/Phenix City, and the other loss, 15-6, in Elba.

Got to thinking about the 1970-72 Cats during this year’s EHS—Auburn jayvee game, in a telephone conversation about the death of a member of those teams, Bill Hope, with his son, Billy.

Bill, Moose and Jeanette Hope’s younger son, could kick, punt and throw a football about as far anyone hereabouts.

He could throw and hit a baseball and mash a golf ball with the best of them.

Enterprise was 22-8-1 during the years Bill wore No. 40.

Billy’s still coping with the recent loss of his dad and he’s especially concerned about his sons, Colby, 12, and Cameron, 10, who idolized their Paw Paw Bill, despite never seeing him play a down as an EHS Wildcat.

A college scholarship fund in Paw Paw’s memory for the boys has been opened at All In Credit Union.

Got to thinking of other deceased 1970-72 Cats, like Bob Layton, Joe Cassady Jr. and Max Barnes.