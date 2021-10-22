Wildcats play final region game in Auburn tonight

Can history repeat itself tonight, this time in Auburn High School’s Duck Samford Stadium when Enterprise High School’s Wildcats arrive for their final 7A Region 2 game of 2021?
Enterprise surprised Auburn 38-27 last season in Wildcat Stadium, handing the Tigers their first of two losses. The other was a 29-28 heartbreaker, for Auburn, to Thompson High in the 7A Championship Game in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium last December 2.
There’s more than ample reason to believe the Tigers (7-1, 4-1) are anxious for the Cats to arrive in Auburn tonight but they could be a tad overconfident … since Enterprise hasn’t won a game in Auburn since 2006, and is 4-8 overall there.
So, can Enterprise (7-2, 3-2) win tonight?
Ponder this:
In 1970, the 4-5-1 Cats beat the 5-5 Tigers, 18-10, in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.
In ’71, the 8-2 Cats beat the 5-4-1 Tigers, 13-12, in Auburn.
In ’72, the 10-1 Cats beat the 8-2 Tigers, 13-10, in Bates.
The teams didn’t meet again until ’87, when EHS won 17-3 in the first playoff round in Auburn.
Those four games mark Enterprise’s longest winning streak in the series; Auburn won four straight, 2008-11.
Hmmm.
That 1970 EHS team lost in Dothan 16-0; in Montgomery to Sidney Lanier, 7-0, and Jeff Davis, 47-6; at home to McGill-Toolin, 23-20, a 6-6 decision at home against Central/Phenix City, and the other loss, 15-6, in Elba.
Got to thinking about the 1970-72 Cats during this year’s EHS—Auburn jayvee game, in a telephone conversation about the death of a member of those teams, Bill Hope, with his son, Billy.
Bill, Moose and Jeanette Hope’s younger son, could kick, punt and throw a football about as far anyone hereabouts.
He could throw and hit a baseball and mash a golf ball with the best of them.
Enterprise was 22-8-1 during the years Bill wore No. 40.
Billy’s still coping with the recent loss of his dad and he’s especially concerned about his sons, Colby, 12, and Cameron, 10, who idolized their Paw Paw Bill, despite never seeing him play a down as an EHS Wildcat.
A college scholarship fund in Paw Paw’s memory for the boys has been opened at All In Credit Union.
Got to thinking of other deceased 1970-72 Cats, like Bob Layton, Joe Cassady Jr. and Max Barnes.
Historically, there are scores of Wildcats even the most veteran fans never saw play but wish we had ... Carson “Pea” Greene, Grady “Red” Paschal, Lucius “Milkshake” Floyd and Condy “Lemon” Glover, for example.
As happened when we were young, many young’uns today mostly ignore the past while gazing into the future … meaning the present can get overlooked.
That seems, here, explanation aplenty for how upsets happen every autumn weekend at every level of football.
Hmmm.
This year’s EHS squad appears to have played in the moment most of its first nine games and there’s no reason to believe they expect anything less from themselves tonight.
On Sept. 27, Auburn’s burly jayvee squad came to Enterprise and escaped with an 8-8 decision against EHS.
So, can Enterprise beat Auburn?
On Oct. 18, Auburn’s freshmen came to Wildcat Stadium and left with a 36-20 loss.
So, again, can Enterprise win in Auburn tonight?
Better believe it.
These Cats do …