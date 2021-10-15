Wildcats play final regular season home game tonight

Today’s words are aimed at Enterprise High School Wildcat senior football players dressing out for their final regular season home game tonight.

That’s always bittersweet.

There’s this old baseball thought, “The longer a player wears a uniform, the harder it is to take it off at the end of a career.”

Ditto for football.

It’s much the same for those of us who spent several years – five for your scribe – in the EHS Wildcat Marching Band, but we had concert season after the pigskin was stowed.

Football team seniors rarely give winter/spring concerts.

Tonight may not be the last time the Cats wear home jerseys; win a couple of games the next two weeks and those blue home jerseys will be well rested and itching for playoff action.

Not surprisingly, your scribe is proud to see our fellows wearing something besides white; the Cats just don’t look like themselves clad in all-white.

The Prattville game Oct. 1 was the first time Enterprise wore white since the first playoff round in Theodore last season.