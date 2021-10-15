Wildcats play final regular season home game tonight

Today’s words are aimed at Enterprise High School Wildcat senior football players dressing out for their final regular season home game tonight.
That’s always bittersweet.
There’s this old baseball thought, “The longer a player wears a uniform, the harder it is to take it off at the end of a career.”
Ditto for football.
It’s much the same for those of us who spent several years – five for your scribe – in the EHS Wildcat Marching Band, but we had concert season after the pigskin was stowed.
Football team seniors rarely give winter/spring concerts.
Tonight may not be the last time the Cats wear home jerseys; win a couple of games the next two weeks and those blue home jerseys will be well rested and itching for playoff action.
Not surprisingly, your scribe is proud to see our fellows wearing something besides white; the Cats just don’t look like themselves clad in all-white.
The Prattville game Oct. 1 was the first time Enterprise wore white since the first playoff round in Theodore last season.
Last week, EHS wore white at Smiths Station and will be so adorned next week in Auburn, likely followed by another white-wearing, first-round playoff outing to the greater Mobile area; Fairhope, Theodore, Baker and Daphne are still in the hunt in 7A Region 1.
Six home games to start the 2021 season spoiled us.
Tonight, the Cats face 7A Region 2 opponent, Jeff Davis (1-6, 1-3), in the 25th renewal of a rivalry that began Nov. 7, 1968, in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.
Those numbers reflect the past, not the present.
The present shows a Jeff Davis win tonight would tie the Vols and Cats in Region 2 games and that’s just not the outcome EHS players expect.
If Dothan beats Central/Phenix City tonight, the Wolves would also be 2-3.
That’d be ugly.
Sooo, Jeff Davis leads (14-10-0) in this series that began Nov. 7, 1968, with a 9-6 JD victory in a game we thought we’d win, for the first Enterprise win against a Montgomery team.
We soon realized the Vols dressed/played like Green Bay’s Packers, and beat us the first four games we played.
Enterprise got its first win in the series in 1979, in Cramton Bowl, in an unforgettable 9-7 semi-final playoff decision en route to the 1979 state championship.
That game started a run of seven playoff meetings that saw the Vols win five in a row after the Cats won a 27-20 game in the second post-season round in 1982, the second EHS 4A State Championship season.
Tonight, the Cats are looking for their third-consecutive win against this Region 2 opponent, to equal our longest winning streak in the series.
Hmmm.
Jeff Davis, oddly, averages 20.1 points a game in this series and the Cats average 21.75.
So what do all these numbers, all the history between the two teams, mean?
They mean tonight’s the right night to cut a game off the 4-game Vols lead.
They mean seniors on the 2021 EHS squad will defend the homeplace the last time that’s assured.
They mean that after staying home last week, the EHS Big Blue Marching Band can make up for lost performances of “Washington and Lee” when the Cats scored 49 points in Smiths Station.
Memories are lasting.
Go Cats …