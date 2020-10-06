Wildcats regroup after loss

The Wildcats were 5-for-7 on third down in the first half and 1-for-6 in the second half. Prattville was 1-for-4 in the first half and 6-for-8 in the second.

“Football is always a game of third downs. Defensively, we gave up those third-and-longs. Offensively, we had a third down that we converted and we fumbled it. Then we had a third down at the end and we don’t convert it. Then we have a couple third downs where we jump offsides. You can’t recover from that,” he said.

“We’ve got to be very methodical, like we were in the first half. We moved the ball down and scored points and the defense was getting three-and-outs. We played well in the first half. … Everything we did well in the first half we didn’t do well in the second half.”

Enterprise took a 21-7 lead into halftime. Darlington said he felt the opening drive of the third quarter was a big key.

“I thought we needed to get a stop. If we get a stop, we’re going to go score,” the coach said. “We did score, but now it was 28-14 instead of 28-7. I knew that was crucial. We didn’t get it done.