Wildcats regroup after loss

Enterprise High head football coach Rick Darlington is still frustrated by Prattville’s second-half comeback in a 35-28 victory over the Wildcats Friday night.
“It’s frustrating because we very much had every opportunity to win the game and I felt we just gave it away – on both sides of the ball and special teams,” Darlington said Monday morning. “You could sit here and say, ‘This play, this play, this play this play on defense and then there was this play, this play, this play and this play on offense. And then there was the punt.’
“It reminds me of the North Miami Beach game last year when we were up in the fourth quarter and we just kind of let it implode.”
It was particularly painful because the Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 region) did so many things well against the Lions.
“We stopped their run game, we stopped their screen game, we rushed for 300 yards, we had one turnover. And we lost?” Darlington asked, still incredulous. “How does that happen? It defies logic.”
And then he answered his own question.
“All the things we wanted to do we did and we lost because it was third downs. We didn’t convert them and they did,” the coach said.
After dominating that crucial down in the first half, Prattville’s comeback was fueled by success on third down. And Enterprise jumped to its big lead because of third down.
The Wildcats were 5-for-7 on third down in the first half and 1-for-6 in the second half. Prattville was 1-for-4 in the first half and 6-for-8 in the second.
“Football is always a game of third downs. Defensively, we gave up those third-and-longs. Offensively, we had a third down that we converted and we fumbled it. Then we had a third down at the end and we don’t convert it. Then we have a couple third downs where we jump offsides. You can’t recover from that,” he said.
“We’ve got to be very methodical, like we were in the first half. We moved the ball down and scored points and the defense was getting three-and-outs. We played well in the first half. … Everything we did well in the first half we didn’t do well in the second half.”
Enterprise took a 21-7 lead into halftime. Darlington said he felt the opening drive of the third quarter was a big key.
“I thought we needed to get a stop. If we get a stop, we’re going to go score,” the coach said. “We did score, but now it was 28-14 instead of 28-7. I knew that was crucial. We didn’t get it done.
“Don’t think they adjusted and had some wonderful second-half plan. We went right down the field and scored on them again. If we hadn’t had the jump offsides we would have done it again and we had gotten the first down going in to win the game and the dude fumbles.”
Mykel Johnson had a huge game for the Wildcats, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts. Josh McCray had 82 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Quentin Hayes rushed for 78 yards on 18 carries, including a touchdown. But Johnson, who had picked up enough yards for a third-down conversion, fumbled the ball on a second-effort carry and it was returned to the Enterprise 22 before McCray made a touchdown-saving tackle.
“It’s a miracle Josh stopped him from running it all the way back. It was like 1-on-11 over there,” the coach said.
Prattville scored on that possession to tie the game 28-all. An 18-yard Enterprise punt the Lions went ahead with 1:00 remaining.
“We’re not talented enough that we can make mistakes like we made and win the game against a good team,” Darlington said.
Enterprise will play Smiths Station at home Friday night in another region game.
