Wildcats rip JD, clinch playoffs

Enterprise scored on its first two possessions and the Wildcats never looked back in a 39-6 victory over Jeff Davis at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Saturday.

Instead, the Wildcats (6-2, 3-2) can look ahead to a playoff appearance after they clinched a spot in the postseason. JD fell to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in Class 7A, Region 2.

Sam Whitaker opened the scoring by capping a five-play, 60-yard drive for Enterprise with a 1-yard touchdown run. Josh McCray ran in the two-point conversion – his first of three two-point carries – and the Cats led 8-0 with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

Enterprise quarterback Quentin Hayes found McCray on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 10:39 left in the second quarter. That finished a 10-play, 81-yard drive and McCray’s two-point run made it 16-0, where the game stood at halftime.

Enterprise increased its lead early in the second half. Jared Smith scored on a 51-yard Statue-of-Liberty run. Hayes converted the two-point play with a quarterback keeper that made it 24-0 with 9:24 on the clock in the third quarter.

Jeff Davis put up its points on an 80-yard drive. Donald Harris scored on a 2-yard run on the 11th play. The Vols’ two-point try failed, leaving them trailing 24-6 with 2:32 left in the third.