Wildcats start 3-0 for first time since 2016

Last week before the Enterprise High School Wildcats made a joy ride to Mobile where they waxed the Davidson Warriors, 52-13, we looked at changes to the EHS football schedule in the decade years, 1950, ’60, ’70 … 2020.
It was obvious the Cats began playing bigger schools in the 1960s eventually ending historic rivalries with Elba, Andalusia, Opp, Greenville, etc., because those schools/towns haven’t grown as rapidly as has Enterprise, the City of Progress.
Not long ago, heard a young man who played his high school football here fairly recently say something akin to, “Well, Enterprise didn’t play 7A teams back in your day like we do now. That’s the difference between the wins and losses!”
Didn’t have the heart to explain to the young’un that there weren’t 7A teams in Alabama decades ago AND Enterprise isn’t a 2A school playing against 7A bullies now.
Since then-Coffee County High School’s Wildcats first took to the gridiron in 1913, we’ve played every game one at the time but it is truly unreal to look at the list of teams the Cats faced through the years.
Included in the list are Florala, Red Level and Samson, currently 1A; 2A Elba, Abbeville, Houston Co., Geneva Co., Ariton and Luverne; and 3A Daleville, Pike Co., Opp and Slocomb.
Other teams on Enterprise’s all-time enemies list are 4A Geneva, Ashford, Holt, Williamson, Vigor and Dale Co.; and 5A Fairfield, Tallassee, Charles Henderson, Satsuma, Andalusia, Greenville, Demopolis, Sylacauga, LeFlore, Carroll, Lee-Huntsville, Central-Tuscaloosa, Parker and Selma.
Several of these schools have lost students in bunches while Enterprise has continued to grow, but it’s like Dick Adams always said, “Son, you can’t put but 11 on the field at the time.”
According to the numbers the Alabama High School Athletic Association used to make classification changes for the 2020-21 seasons, Enterprise is the sixth largest school in Alabama with 1,611.85 students registered when the official count was made.
Hoover (2,126.15), Auburn (2,034.80), Baker (1,829.10), Sparkman (1,810.20) and Dothan (1,733.15) are the only Alabama public schools larger than EHS.
Prattville (1,425.20) is 12th, Central-Phenix City (1,377.50) is 15th, Smiths Station (1,355) is 16th, Davidson (1,311.65) is 17th, and Jeff Davis (1,192.65) is 23rd.
It’s hard to believe Smiths Station holds the distinction of being on Enterprise’s current schedule the most consecutive years, 2000-20.
The Dothan Tigers held that distinction, 1961-2018, but New Dothan’s been there but two years.
Tonight’s Enterprise opponent, Central-Phenix City (2-2), faces the Cats for the 19th time since 2000. We didn’t play the Red Devils in 2012-13, the two years the AHSAA saw fit to move Enterprise to Baldwin County.
Sadly, holding a 21-10-1 record against Enterprise, Central has beaten the Wildcats more than any other team except Old Dothan’s 39 victories in the now deceased rivalry.
Enterprise ended the Dothan series ahead forever, 46-39-3, thank you very much!
The Cats last beat Central (17-14) in 2015 and the only other wins for the Cats since 2000 came in 2007 (28-7) and 2005 (52-28).
Tonight marks the 12th trip Enterprise has made to Garrett-Harrison Stadium since we won there, 24-7, in 1991.
That matters not tonight.
These Cats will take the fight to Garrett-Harrison.
Watch it online or listen on Weevil 101 if you ain’t goin’.
Go Cats …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!