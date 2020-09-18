Wildcats start 3-0 for first time since 2016

Last week before the Enterprise High School Wildcats made a joy ride to Mobile where they waxed the Davidson Warriors, 52-13, we looked at changes to the EHS football schedule in the decade years, 1950, ’60, ’70 … 2020.

It was obvious the Cats began playing bigger schools in the 1960s eventually ending historic rivalries with Elba, Andalusia, Opp, Greenville, etc., because those schools/towns haven’t grown as rapidly as has Enterprise, the City of Progress.

Not long ago, heard a young man who played his high school football here fairly recently say something akin to, “Well, Enterprise didn’t play 7A teams back in your day like we do now. That’s the difference between the wins and losses!”

Didn’t have the heart to explain to the young’un that there weren’t 7A teams in Alabama decades ago AND Enterprise isn’t a 2A school playing against 7A bullies now.

Since then-Coffee County High School’s Wildcats first took to the gridiron in 1913, we’ve played every game one at the time but it is truly unreal to look at the list of teams the Cats faced through the years.

Included in the list are Florala, Red Level and Samson, currently 1A; 2A Elba, Abbeville, Houston Co., Geneva Co., Ariton and Luverne; and 3A Daleville, Pike Co., Opp and Slocomb.