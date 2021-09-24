Wildcats to face Vikings in homecoming game

Enterprise High School’s global football fans who watched the Wildcats fall to Central/Phenix City 36-27 last week could find bright spots in the loss to our perennial 7A Region 2 pain in the, er, neck.

In what was basically a one-score loss, the 2021 Cats had the best showing against the Red Devils since Enterprise’s last win in the series 17-14 in 2015.

Here’s how our recent losses looked:

2016: 43-24

2017: 55-7

2018: 48-0

2019: 42-13

2020: 45-28

The 2016 disappointment has been especially painful since it was the only blemish in the regular season; the Cats were eliminated in the second playoff round by another pest, McGill-Toolin 27-23.

McGill has dropped out of 7A and is now a 6A (still) private school, so the Cats won’t face the Yellow Jackets in the 2021 playoffs.

In the post-season there’s a distinct possibility Enterprise and Central could play a rematch but that’s down the road.

Next up for Enterprise is Florida’s 6A Ft. Walton Beach High School (est. 1969), tonight’s homecoming opponent.