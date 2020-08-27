Wildcats to open season against Carver

Rick Darlington said don’t expect his Enterprise Wildcats to win many beauty contests, and that includes tonight’s season opener against Carver of Montgomery.
“Carver is going to look good,” Darlington said during the Enterprise Quarterback Club meeting on Thursday at Po Folks. “They’re very talented, like a Lee or a JD. They’ll be fast. They’ll look better than us – I’ll tell you that – but hopefully they won’t play better than us.”
The Wildcats don’t have a lot of size up front and not a lot of experience in some places.
Darlington said the backfield could be potent with Quentin Hayes at quarterback and Josh McCray playing, well, anywhere to stress a defense. He likes the impact that Zy’Air Boyd could add to the offense.
He talked about several surprises that have come up as the preseason unfolded, particularly on defense.
“Inside linebacker has been the biggest surprise,” he said. “Lazarieus Leonard has gotten better and better and better. He plays really hard. He’s really fast.
“The biggest surprise of preseason has been Jackson Blount at the other linebacker. He was a guy who was a backup tight end. We put him at outside backer, we moved him to inside backer. Watching the film this morning it’s like, man, he is all over the place.”
Darlington, who runs the offense, talked about importance of the role the second-team defense plays in practice.
“Our scout defense is the most important thing out there for me as an offensive coach,” he said. “If we don’t have a good scout defense we’re not going to get a very good look (at the opponent) before Friday night. So we grade those guys.
“If you’re on the scout squad, it’s harder than if you’re not good enough to be on the scout squad. If you’re a 3 or a 4, I don’t really need you on the scout squad because those guys aren’t going to give me a good look. The guys on the scout squad, they’re 2s and we’re grading them. We expect more of them. That’s how we get them ready to play. If you’re on scout squad and don’t give a good look, you’re not helping yourself, you’re not helping the offense. But when they play hard and start making plays, we realize maybe these guys can play on Friday nights.”
He said his offensive line – outside of 6-foot-6, 290-pound Nick Cox – may not look the part, but they execute despite having four linemen who weigh 220 or less.
Similarly, defensive line depth has been a concern with preseason injuries, but help may be on the way.
“Jermaine Adams and Jordan Liddell are guys we thought were going to compete for jobs. They both went out, we thought, for the year. But we’re going to get both of those guys back, it looks like, in about two weeks. Those guys will help us a lot,” Darlington said.
He did say jobs along the defensive front were wide open.
“The most consistent guy has been Xaiver Moore,” he said. “He’s only about 185 pounds, but goes hard, strong, good leader. He’s a guy we know we can count on.”
Asked about Carver, Darlington said there isn’t much out there.
“They didn’t play last week. We know what they had last year. We know there’s a great D-lineman they have, a young kid. And we know they have a new quarterback,” he said. “We think they’ve got a lot back on defense.”
