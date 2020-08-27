Wildcats to open season against Carver

Rick Darlington said don’t expect his Enterprise Wildcats to win many beauty contests, and that includes tonight’s season opener against Carver of Montgomery.

“Carver is going to look good,” Darlington said during the Enterprise Quarterback Club meeting on Thursday at Po Folks. “They’re very talented, like a Lee or a JD. They’ll be fast. They’ll look better than us – I’ll tell you that – but hopefully they won’t play better than us.”

The Wildcats don’t have a lot of size up front and not a lot of experience in some places.

Darlington said the backfield could be potent with Quentin Hayes at quarterback and Josh McCray playing, well, anywhere to stress a defense. He likes the impact that Zy’Air Boyd could add to the offense.

He talked about several surprises that have come up as the preseason unfolded, particularly on defense.

“Inside linebacker has been the biggest surprise,” he said. “Lazarieus Leonard has gotten better and better and better. He plays really hard. He’s really fast.

“The biggest surprise of preseason has been Jackson Blount at the other linebacker. He was a guy who was a backup tight end. We put him at outside backer, we moved him to inside backer. Watching the film this morning it’s like, man, he is all over the place.”

Darlington, who runs the offense, talked about importance of the role the second-team defense plays in practice.

“Our scout defense is the most important thing out there for me as an offensive coach,” he said. “If we don’t have a good scout defense we’re not going to get a very good look (at the opponent) before Friday night. So we grade those guys.