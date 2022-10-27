Wildcats traveling back to Cramton Bowl to face the Generals

Seems like only 60 football seasons ago when Enterprise High School’s Wildcats, some 36 of ’em, plus 72 of us in Bob McMillan’s Wildcat Marching Band, EHS cheerleaders and what seemed to be every able-bodied Wildcat fan traveled to Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl to play Sidney Lanier’s Poets, on Oct. 11, 1963.

Names and numbers of those Paul Terry-coached Cats remain tongue-tip-ready even now, Herbie Gannon, No. 33, for example, who’ll be tuned to tonight’s EHS game online and texting as usual.

Other luminaries on the ’63 team, in the always-popular alphabetical order, were Charlie Abernathy, George Allen, Harry Arnette, Ronnie Baker, Jimmy Braswell, Tim Brown, James Burkett, Halpin Byrd, Jimmy Carmichael, Eddie Clements, Sammy Dennis, Bill Gammill, Mickey Grimes, Jake Heath, Delon Howell, Vance Hutchinson, Mickey Lee, Neal Nichols, Jimmy Stanley, Bill Thompson, Jeff Triplett, Ranny Tucker and John Wall.

Whoa, that ain’t 36; that’s only 23.

The difference is what makes nostalgia difficult sometimes; the Cats missing from the list are deceased and there’s a bunch of us who’ll always miss them: George Bowdoin, Tommy Crocker, Charles Henry DeJarnette, Jimmy Charles Morris, Jerry Murdock, Mickey Redd, Warren Rollins, David Sayers, Jimmy Stephens, Felix Stinson, Mitchell Triplett and Danny Watson.

Stephens gets a special salute; he died in battle in Vietnam.

Differences between living in Enterprise in 1963 and now are many but cheering for the Cats ain’t changed in the House of Adams and other spots where Baby Boomers dwell.

Your scribe was in eighth grade in 1963-64 and young Wildcat fans at Enterprise Junior High, City School and Hillcrest Elementary knew all the data about every EHS player listed in those 25-cent Coca Cola Game Programs.

Some of us knew where the Cats lived and went to church and who their girlfriends were.

For the record, that 1963 trip to Cramton Bowl ended in a 14-6 loss because the Cats had to play the Poets and game officials.

Poets don’t beat Wildcats.

That ain’t sour grapes; it’s fact. Ask guys on the first list.

Hmmm.

Now it’s today and here we go again.

The Cats are headed slightly east of Montgomery’s Goat Hill, this time to play Lee Montgomery, nee Robert E. Lee, in a 7A Region 2 football game looking to improve to 11-9 all-time against the Generals, 4-5, in Cramton’s Bowl.

Enterprise (6-3, 4-3) should beat Lee (1-8, 1-6) but don’t count tonight’s win until the Cats earn it.

Strange things happen in Cramton Bowl, originally a baseball field where Babe Ruth played at least once.

Besides that, Halloween looms directly ahead; however, the Cats are something like 22-13 in Cramton.

This year’s Cats don’t have to worry about goblins or full moons or anything but playing their game tonight; any team that won in Dothan and Opelika on consecutive Fridays can win almost anywhere in 7A Region 2.

A win tonight puts Enterprise in the playoffs Friday, allegedly at Foley or Baker.

One more thing.

Hopefully, for all you 2022 Cats, 60 years from today, an elderly scribe will somehow publicly mention your name in a football column, and you can snuggle up to a grand young’un’ in your lap and say, “Your Papa played on this Enterprise team, and we beat Lee!

“Beat ’em purty good, too …”