Wildcats try to clinch playoff spot

Is playing on a Saturday morning ideal for the Enterprise Wildcats? No.

But head coach Rick Darlington said if it was going to happen, this may have been the ideal week.

“No one likes it, but it all worked out well,” Darlington said earlier this week. “When the Smiths Station coach suggested moving (last week’s) game to Thursday, we were finding out about the JD game on Saturday about the same time.”

In fact, a fan noticed a conflict over scheduled games Friday at Cramton Bowl. Until early last week, Enterprise expected the game would be played on Friday. A quick phone call to Jeff Davis revealed that was not the case, that the game was scheduled for Saturday morning due to the double booking.

But the weather, the school calendar and this date change combined to create what Darlington hopes will be a positive outcome.

“Since we’re on fall break, perfect timing,” the head coach said after Tuesday morning’s practice. “We could take a Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday off, give the kids almost like a bye week with no practice, heal up, rest, come back today – our last day of fall break – practice in the morning and now we’re back to normal schedule where tomorrow’s like a Tuesday, Thursday’s a Wednesday … like that.