Wildcats warp the Warriors

The PAT knotted the score 7-7 with 6:47 showing on the first-period clock.

After that, Davidson was toast.

Enterprise needed only two plays to reclaim the lead; Hayes threw to Mykel Johnson for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:13 left in the first quarter.

The score remained 13-7 with the missed PAT.

On the Warrior’s next possession, Enterprise’s Brison Chatman recovered a Davidson fumble and, after only 36 seconds had elapsed since their last score, the Cats increased their lead when Hayes hooked up with Johnson on a 36-yard TD-scoring completion.

Johnson ran for the 2-point conversion, increasing the EHS lead to 21-7, with 5:40 remaining in the busy first quarter that would see Enterprise score yet another touchdown.

After the EHS defense forced a 32-yard Davidson punt, the Cats offense went back to work and needed but two plays to cover 50 yards; the TD came on a 49-yard Johnson run with 3:27 still left in the opening period with Enterprise ahead 29-7 after Aiden White ran for the 2-point conversion.

Enterprise didn’t score again until the 5:34 mark of the second quarter when Hayes capped a 74-yard, 7-play drive with a 19-yard run to paydirt. Pickard’s PAT put the Cats ahead 36-7.