Win some; lose some; the rest are called by rain

For the Coppinville Junior High School Eagles, their 2022 football season kicked off with a win in a rain-shortened game in Ashford.

The game ended after the third period.

“We got to play most of the game. I believe we called it with about a minute to go in the 3rd due to lightning. We won 20-0,” Coppinville head coach Jason Holloway said.

Coppinville backs combined for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries; the Eagles also had two fumbles, one lost.

Darrian Beauford had six carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns; Andrew Cummings had four carries totaling 25 yards and a TD.

Jayden McKinnon had three rushing attempts and Tanner Jolly had one.

Cummings completed both his pass attempts for 59 yards.

Jemuel Cruz Torres had one reception for 45 yards and Bradon Cook caught a 14-yard-pass.

Coppinville totaled 187 Yards in almost three quarters.

Alexander Braman intercepted a pass.

Registering tackles-for-loss were Brayden Cole and David Miller, four each; Semaj Wilkins, two; and Khazari Griffin, Javarian Davis, Aiden Arne, Curtis Owens and Kyren Lewis, one apiece.