Wiregrass Cardinals set fall baseball tryouts
The Wiregrass Cardinals fall baseball tryouts are set for travel ball and instructional league age groups.

Ages 9-10 and ages 11-12 will try out this Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Cardinals hitting facility at 1460 County Road 112 in Midland City. The 9-10 has a parents meeting at 9 a.m., and the 11-12 parents meeting is at 1 p.m.

Teams will play in four Travel Ball USA Tournaments – Sept. 19-20 in Dothan, Oct. 3-4 in Dothan, Oct. 17-18 in Enterprise, and Oct. 24-25 in Dothan.

The 9-10 group will practice at 9 a.m. on Aug 29 and Sept. 5 (Saturdays), at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 (Thursdays).

The 11-12 age group will practice at 1 p.m. on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12 and at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The fee is $400 or $375 if you have a jersey. For details, call coach Sammy Frichter at 334-791-8620.

The Cardinals’ Fall Baseball Instructional League for ages 13-17 will be held at the Dale County High School baseball field.

The dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Sept. 29, Oct. 1, Oct. 6, Oct. 8, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, with rain dates on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Registration is Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cardinal hitting facility in Midland City.

Instruction covers pitching, hitting and fielding fundamentals, game situations, base running and intrasquad games. Fee is $350. For more information contact Frichter at 334-791-8620, or check out the Wiregrass Cardinals Facebook Page.

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

