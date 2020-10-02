Wolves defeat Dauphin 7th-grade team

In one of the most obvious size differentials since David vs. Goliath some time back, the Dothan Preparatory Academy Wolves manhandled Dauphin Junior High School’s seventh-grade Fins Tuesday night in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.

Goliath, er, Dothan won, 32-0.

The visitors scored in all four 6-minute quarters:

First period on an 11-yard run capping a 50-yard drive with 2:23 left on the clock;

Second period on a 2-yard run with 3:01 left;

Third period on a 38-yard interception return with 2:41 left;

Third period on a 63-yard run with the buzzer signaling the end of the quarter and

Fourth period on a 55-yard gallop with 1:19 left in the game.

The Wolves added a 2-point conversion on the last TD lifting the final score to 32-0.

Dothan's behemoth defenders held Dauphin to 56 yards of offense and two college-sized running backs resisted solo tackles start to finish.

According to Dauphin’s online schedule, the seventh-graders have one more game slated, an in-school battle with Coppinville Junior High School in Wildcat Stadium, October 6, at noon.

Members of this year’s DJHS team, according to the current roster, are: Colton Maloy, Tucker Wadsworth, Brady Cavanaugh, Justin Roberts, Will Faught, Camrin Wolf, Holden Pawlik, Hayes Woodall, Davis Shiver, Hadrian Lett, Caleb Ross, Zander Quinley, Brooks Morgan, Jon Sawyer, Dane Moormann, Braxton Sawyer, Braylon Causey, Jonathan Whitt, Groshawn Sellers, Kolben Holland, Jade Newkirk, Blake Cox, Ryley Garcia, Zachary Stinson, Conner Dalrymple, Silas Sims, Bo Marshall, Jamilla Ballew, Landon Creech, Brady Wadsworth, Dylan Trull, Christopher MacHaffie, Landon Hall, J’Sean Green, Bennett Anderson, Seth Brogden, Jerrel Slater and River Counterman.