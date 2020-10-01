Younger Wildcats finding roles

Darlington credited Jackson’s knowledge of the offense for accelerating the transition at Enterprise.

“Jackson was kind of a hybrid guy. I don’t know if I could have done different things with him when he was younger,” the coach said. “At Apopka we were trying to win and do it a certain way. Then coming up here trying to do it a certain way.

“Having him be the quarterback, he was more of a coach of the offense on the field last year. A lineman would come up, he’d tell him what to do. That was invaluable in our success last year. He was a good example for (current EHS quarterback) Quentin (Hayes) to follow. Tell guys, help guys. He helped a lot with the transition.”

Like his brothers, Wyatt has carved out a role as a freshman.

“I’ve always played them early because I knew if I could find a role for them they’d get better and better,” the coach said. “He’s got his little niche. They’ve all played roles as freshmen. Ty started as a freshman. … Then Zack and Jackson played roles as freshmen, as Wyatt’s doing. If you can do your role and know your role and contribute, that’s good.