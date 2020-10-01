Younger Wildcats finding roles

Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington flashed a broad smile after Friday night’s victory over Carroll when he was asked about Wyatt Darlington, who had a memorable night.
Wyatt, a freshman tight end and blocking back, scored his first two varsity touchdowns – one a 7-yard touchdown reception and later a 10-yard run on misdirection around left end – that completed the scoring in the Wildcats 43-22 victory.
“That was pretty cool for Wyatt,” Darlington said. “His (older) brother, Zack, was here to watch him. He’s going to be a good player for us. … He definitely loves it, loves the Wildcats, loves being part of it.”
It can be tricky coaching your son, but Darlington has been doing it for years. Ty, his oldest, set the bar extraordinarily high. He won the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy – regarded as the academic Heisman – as a center at Oklahoma in 2015 and also that year won the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors great performance and community service.
Younger sons Zack and Jackson were quarterbacks for their dad. Zack played at Nebraska and Jackson is a freshman at Air Force.
“I worked most directly with Jackson and Zack because they played quarterback,” Darlington said. “Quarterbacks are different. You can’t get on them too hard or get too personal because the rest of the team’s got to have confidence in them. Quarterback’s a different animal.
“Ty was an O-lineman. I didn’t coach him directly. I’ve always kind of coached the offense as well as being head coach. I didn’t coach the O-line directly.”
And now along comes Wyatt, who is listed at 5-11, 198 pounds.
“I’ve always thought he’d be a good tight end-type player,” the coach said. “When kids grow up around it, they love it, they look forward to playing. You know your own sons better than other people know your sons. You know what’s inside of them and you know what you can get out of them.”
Zack and Jackson didn’t shy away from the example Ty provided, either.
“With the other ones we set a standard,” Darlington said. “When Ty started he wanted to be a Division I player. He was a young kid and I was like, ‘Man, he doesn’t look like he could be that.’
“But if you want to be this, my thought was we’re going to treat you like you already are. We’ll coach you like a Division I player – not like you’re going to be, but like you already are. If you set the bar there and they want to reach it, then they can get there. That’s what Ty did. He worked his tail off, was All-Big 12, was very successful. He’s coaching at Oklahoma now.
“Zack kind of saw how Ty worked and he had good skills. He was a quarterback. He played at Nebraska. He was a Semper Fi All-American.”
Darlington credited Jackson’s knowledge of the offense for accelerating the transition at Enterprise.
“Jackson was kind of a hybrid guy. I don’t know if I could have done different things with him when he was younger,” the coach said. “At Apopka we were trying to win and do it a certain way. Then coming up here trying to do it a certain way.
“Having him be the quarterback, he was more of a coach of the offense on the field last year. A lineman would come up, he’d tell him what to do. That was invaluable in our success last year. He was a good example for (current EHS quarterback) Quentin (Hayes) to follow. Tell guys, help guys. He helped a lot with the transition.”
Like his brothers, Wyatt has carved out a role as a freshman.
“I’ve always played them early because I knew if I could find a role for them they’d get better and better,” the coach said. “He’s got his little niche. They’ve all played roles as freshmen. Ty started as a freshman. … Then Zack and Jackson played roles as freshmen, as Wyatt’s doing. If you can do your role and know your role and contribute, that’s good.
“It’s fun to coach him. He obviously cares about it. I think he’ll develop into a good player. Right now, he’s OK. He does what he needs to do. He’s getting better. As time goes by, he’ll get better and better. It’s like any young player. You play them while they’re young and it’s an investment. Every time you see a ninth grader out there like Keion Dunlap or Wyatt, you know down the road in three years that guy’s going to be a leader on your team and probably a good player.”
Dunlap, like Darlington, has carved out a role with the Cats.
“He plays in certain packages. He’s getting better at it and he’ll continue to get better at it,” the coach said of Dunlap. “… Experience can only come over time. You look at our most efficient players right now, they’re guys that started last year. They took their lumps last year and they learned and they’re not making those same mistakes. But it’s not really from Game 2 to Game 5, it’s more like from Year 1 to Year 2.”
Dunlap and Darlington aren’t the only young Wildcats building experience. Sophomore receiver Aiden White took snaps at quarterback before the game got uncomfortably close and Hayes returned.
“Sam Whitaker’s got a role,” the coach said. “Zy-Air Boyd’s got a role. Cole Hooper’s got a role. You find what guys can do and you fit it in with what you want to do.”
