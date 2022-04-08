ZC anglers place at two tournaments

The Zion Chapel Bass Team continues to show dedication to this sport, as they fished two tournaments back-to-back in the month of March.

Saturday, March 19 the ZCBT fished the third tournament of the East Alabama High School Bass Trail at Lay Lake near Birmingham. This has become a familiar lake to the team.

Team McDaniel/K. Dowdy finished fourth with five fish weighing 10.09 pounds.

Team Phillips/J. Dowdy finished tenth with four fish weighing 6.9 pounds.

Team Padgett/Young finished twenty-first with three fish weighing 3.49 pounds.

As of now Team Padgett/Young are in the top ten of Angler of Year points. The other two teams are in the top thirty.

Saturday, March 26, Team Padgett/Young was the only team who fished the third tournament on the Alabama BASS nation High School Tiger Trail at Lake Tuscaloosa. The ZCBT had fished Lake Tuscaloosa only once before. The team fished here its first year of team fishing in October 2019.

Lake Tuscaloosa, a reservoir in West-central Alabama, was built by Thornton Jones in the late sixties and completed in 1970. Built by damming North River, Lake Tuscaloosa is the primary source of drinking water for the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area and provides water for industrial use. The surface area of Lake Tuscaloosa is 5,885 acres and it has a shore length of 177 miles.

This tournament was the third of four state regional qualifier tournaments. Team Padgett/Young caught a limit of five fish weighing 7.22 pounds and finished eleventh out of 175 boats.

Team Padgett/Young also won the Freedom Marine Contingency Award for $1,000. This was their third time to claim this award. During the week following this win, Alabama BASS Nation High School recorded an interview with Team Padgett/Young featuring Freedom Marine. Viewers can watch this interview at https://youtu.be/u-PzKTbxpyO.

The ZCBT will fish their fourth and final scheduled tournament on the Alabama High School BASS Nation Tiger Division at Lay Lake, April 9. They will launch their boats at Beeswax Landing, Columbiana, Alabama. Supporters are invited to follow them there and join in with family and friends at their tent for the weigh-in.