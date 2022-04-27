ZC Bass Team duo wins fourth award

Yet again the Zion Chapel Bass Team fished two tournaments back-to-back. On April 9, two of the teams fished the last tournament on the Alabama BASS Nation High School Tiger Trail at Lay Lake, which has become a familiar tournament site after their three years of fishing as a team.

Both teams caught their limit of five fish. Team Phillips/J. Dowdy weighed in 9.12 pounds, and team Padgett/young weighed in 8.69 pounds.

Team Padgett/Young won the fourth consecutive Freedom Marine Center Contingency Award on the Tiger Trail collecting a total of $4,000. They have one more chance to win $1,000 at the state championship tournament at Lake Eufaula.

The ZCBT fished a new lake on their calendar Saturday, April 16, on the East Alabama High School Trail. The team fished West Point Lake for the first time.

West Point Lake is a man-made reservoir located mostly in West-Central Georgia on the Chattahoochee River and maintained by the U S Corps of Engineers. Built in the sixties, this lake is surrounded by forests and rolling fields extending 35 miles along the Chattahoochee River on the Alabama-Georgia state line.

West Point has approximately 525 miles of shoreline, all new to the ZCBT anglers, and features a wide variety of recreation activities. Fishing is probably the most popular activity with a dozen creeks and more than 40 square miles of lake to seek out the big ones.

The ZC anglers had a rough start with a lightning delay. Even after the delay, they launched in the rain. Out of 99 boats registered, only 38 managed to weigh in.

Team Padgett/Young finished in 12th place with a limit of five fish weighing 9.21 pounds. They are now sitting in seventh place in Angler of the Year points with one tournament remaining.

Team McDaniel/K. Dowdy finished 13th with a limit of five fish weighing 9.13 pounds.

Team Phillips/J. Dowdy did not weigh in due to trolling motor issues. All tournament experiences are not perfect all the time.

The next tournament for the ZCBT is the last tournament on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail. It will be May 7 at Lake Eufaula. They invite all family and friends to join them at their tent at 2:30 p.m. for weigh-in at Lake Point State Park.

These anglers don’t just fish. On Monday, April 18 following their Saturday tournament, the ZCBT joined the Troy Fire Department at the Twenty-One Club of Troy and served as buddies for a Miracle League of Troy event.