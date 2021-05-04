Zion Bass team competes on Lake Eufaula

Despite Mother Nature causing a second fishing tournament to be canceled just the day before, the Zion Chapel Bass Team was able to compete in the Alabama BASS Nation High School Tiger Trail on Sunday, April 25 on Lake Eufaula.

Out of 140 boats, the team of Kaleb DeVos/Kevin Dowdy finished 17th with a limit of five fish weighing 10.14 pounds; the team of Ethan Young/Avery Padgett finished 29th with four fish weighing 8.21 pounds; the team of Peyton FitzGerald/Jackson Dowdy finished 71st with one fish weighing 3.52 pounds; and the team of Austin Johns/Trevor Lee did not weigh in.

For the first time this season, teams were able to set up tents and have guests watch the weigh-in, and the ZCBT anglers were excited to have their supporters present.

The tournament scheduled for Saturday, April 24 was a replacement for the March 27 tournament that was supposed to be held in north Alabama that was called for severe weather. ABNHS officials are not sure if another tournament can be held to replace the canceled match before the championship tournament on June 11 and 12. The championship has also been moved to Weiss Lake.

Zion Chapel Bass Team’s next tournament will be May 8 on Lake Martin, and it will be their final tournament on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail.

The ZCBT thanks their families, captains, sponsors and community for the support they have received along this journey.