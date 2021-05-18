 Skip to main content
Zion bass team finishes 1st at Lake Martin tourney, fourth in Team of the Year competition
Zion bass team finishes 1st at Lake Martin tourney, fourth in Team of the Year competition

Anglers with the Zion Chapel Bass Team came in first in this season’s last tournament of the East Alabama High School Trail on Lake Martin on May 8 against 46 other boats.

ZCBT’s team of Kaleb DeVos/Kevin Dowdy finished in first place with a limit of five fish weighing in at 11.18 pounds. Kevin finished the tournament alone for the day as his partner, a senior, had his prom on the calendar for that night.

The team of Peyton FitzGerald/Jackson Dowdy finished 27th with a limit of five fish weighing in at 6.01 pounds. Jackson also fished alone due to prom.

The team of Avery Padgett/Ethan Young finished 30th with a limit of five fish weighing in at 5.73 pounds.

The team of Lee/Johns did not fish due to the Zion Chapel Senior Prom.

With a total of 83 teams, the Angler of the Year results for this tournament for ZC teams are as follows:

DeVos/K. Dowdy finished 8th place with 748 overall points.

Padgett/Young finished in 12th place with 739 overall points.

FitzGerald/J. Dowdy finished in 26th place with 623 points.

Lee/Johns finished in 45th place with 409 points.

The ZCBT as a whole finished in fourth place for Team of the Year for the East Alabama High Bass Trail behind Headland High School, Horseshoe Bend High School and Valley High School.

All four of the ZC teams qualified for the state championship tournament on Weiss Lake June 11 and 12.

