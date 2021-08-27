Zion Chapel aims to open season with a win

While the Bulldogs had to replace star running back Addison Hudson, who signed with Faulkner University after his senior season, they’ve also moved a few players around on the offensive side. Junior Jeb Crosby, who played quarterback most of last season, will now be expected to carry the workload in the backfield while junior Cale Sumblin takes reps as quarterback after playing much of last year as tight end.

“(Crosby) has gotten a lot bigger. He’s probably put on about 10 or 15 pounds, and he’s pretty steady. You know what you’re going to get with him,” Free said. “He did a good job for us last year where we were real run heavy. He and Konner Walker are going to split time at running back. Konner is a kid that last year had never played running back at all. He had some really good games for us and filled in for Addison, who was the main ball carrier. Both of those guys have to carry the load for us.