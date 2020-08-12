Zion Chapel bass program wraps up 1st year at state

The Zion Chapel High School bass team finished its inaugural season with two two-man teams competing in the state championship tournament July 24-25 at Lake Guntersville.
The team of Caleb DeVos and Trevor Lee and the duo of Avery Padgett and Ethan Young earned their appearance at the state championship. The event was made of up the top finishers in the Tiger Division (south Alabama) and the Tide Division (north Alabama).
The Zion Chapel teams were part of a competition that sent 197 boats out on the water. This was a case of fishing with the best.
Once again, the team was fishing in uncharted waters. For this reason, they traveled to north Alabama a couple days early to get in some practice fishing before the two-day tournament.
Goose Pond in Scottsboro hosted the launch site and weigh-in for the Alabama BASS Nation State Championship Tournament by Daiwa Corporation – USA. Launch began shortly after 5 a.m. each morning following the playing of the national anthem.
According to Mike Carter in Alabama Outdoor News, Lake Guntersville is always on everybody’s list of top bass lakes in the country. The lake runs 75 miles on the Tennessee River, from near the Tennessee state line to the town of Guntersville. Its miles of shallow flats are filled with grass, and the water is very fertile. It is the perfect bass factory, producing fat largemouth with some smallmouth and spots present too.
Just as COVID-19 has impacted all sports, it has changed the face of bass tournament fishing. Its guidelines imposed several restrictions for the safety of the anglers, captains and supporters. Face coverings were required at registration, launch, and weigh-in. As anglers were in line for these events, they were required to maintain six-foot social distancing. Spectators were encouraged to watch Facebook Live for all events.
There was a three-fish limit for each day. Throughout the season until the last tournament, there was a five-fish limit. The size limit imposed was 15 inches largemouth, spots, and smallmouth. Tennessee Smallmouths had to be 18 inches, and they were allowed to keep only one of them.
Both anglers carried their fish to the scales and had to wear a buff or face covering. Pictures were taken by the official photographers and posted on the BASS Nation High School Facebook page. Following weigh-in and pictures, the fish were taken directly to the fish care tank and later returned to the lake for future anglers to catch.
All anglers on the Zion Chapel High bass team said they learned so much during the course of this first season. Their captains, sponsors, families, and community could not be more proud of these three teams.
The team of DeVos/Lee weighed in with 7.67pounds and finished in 141st place; and Padgett/Young with 15.44 pounds placed 61st. They were fishing with the best of the best, and this was their first year.
To wrap up the season, the coaches honored the anglers and their captains with a banquet July 31. A few other guests were honored as well. Coaches Dana Haley and Larry Campbell stressed that this dream would not have become a reality without the boat captains and the many sponsors, who offered great support even through months of the pandemic.
Haley and Campbell presented each angler with a participation trophy. Team Padgett/Young received trophies for Anglers of the Year with a total of 51.88 pounds; they also received an award for Big Fish for the year.
Plans are now under way for season two. Any ZCHS student in grades 9-12, who is interested in becoming a ZCBT angler is invited to attend an organizational meeting Monday, Aug. 17. The time and place will be posted on the ZC Bass Team Facebook Page, or anyone interested may contact Dana Haley (334) 406-0498.
The Zion Chapel bass team members will begin the program’s second season on Sept. 12, when they fish their first tournament at Lake Martin.
