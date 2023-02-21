Although the water was rough, the wind was cold, and the nonstop rain, these rigid conditions did not stop Team Padgett/Young of the Zion Chapel Bass Team and their boat captain Taylor Renfroe.

In other words, Feb. 11 on Lake Eufaula, was a tough day but rewarding day.

This was the second tournament of the season on the Alabama Bass Nation High School Trail Tiger Division for the team.

As Avery Padgett put it, “Eufaula was good to us again. While getting beat to death by waves and getting pelted by rain from blast off until weigh-in time, we managed to get five in the boat.”

Team Padgett/Young weighed in 16.92 pounds and placed fifth out of 110 boats. Only 14 teams managed to catch their limit, and 78 teams out of 110 weighed in.

In the big fish competition, Padgett/Young placed third with their largest fish weighing 5.53 pounds; the first-place fish weighed 6.03 pounds. Congrats to G. W. Long School for winning the big fish award.

Team Padgett/Young also won the Freedom Marine Center Contingency money -- $1,000 -- for the seventh consecutive time. They give a big shout out to Kenneth Chambers for affording them this opportunity.

The next stop for Team Padgett/Young is the Bassmaster High School Open on Lay Lake, Feb. 25.

More than 300 teams from across the United States have registered for this event.