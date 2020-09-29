Zion Chapel Bass team starts Season 2 well

The Zion Chapel Bass team is back on the water for its second season.
The Rebels began chapter one of this new volume on Saturday, Sept. 12, when they hit the water at beautiful Lake Martin while fishing the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail.
They began this new season with three new anglers — Peyton FitzGerald, Austin Johns, and Landra Free, their first female angler. With the addition of new anglers, the team will now have four boats on the roster.
In addition to the new members, Kaleb DeVos, Kevin Dowdy, Trevor Lee, Ethan Young, and Avery Padgett round out the eight-member team.
Just like last year, each boat has two students and a captain. They will be fishing three trails this year — Wiregrass Student Angler Trail, the Alabama BASS Nation High School Trail Tiger Division, and the East Alabama High School Bass Trail.
As the season opened, the guidelines were slightly relaxed from the final tournaments of last season. Spectators were welcomed. However, there were still guidelines imposed due to COVID. Guests were reminded to socially distance themselves during the launch and weigh-in. No tents were permitted, and face masks/face coverings were required of spectators.
Basically, in order to continue to support their anglers safely, families and friends were encouraged to do their part so that this can happen. If these rules are not followed, future tournaments will be impacted.
Lake Martin, the site for this tournament, is located in Tallaooosa, Coosa, and Elmore counties in central Alabama. While the ZC anglers were fishing in the sultry weather, a sea of boaters and the Alabama Marine Police Troopers paraded over this 44,000-acre reservoir in a “Back the Blue” boat parade to show support for law enforcement and first responders. However, in such a vast area, this was not a deterrent for the anglers.
At the end of the hot day, the weigh-ins proved that the ZC Bass team is off to a good start. Out of 72 boats, Team Young/Padgett caught a limit of five fish and finished in ninth place with 7.59 pounds; Larry Campbell was their boat captain.
Team Lee/DeVos, with Junior Lee as captain, caught a limit of five fish and finished 12th with 7.42 pounds.
Team Johns/FitzGerald, with Mark FitzGerald as captain, caught a limit of five fish and finished 39th with 4.51 pounds.
Team Dowdy/Free, with Kevin Dowdy, Sr., as captain, finished in 46th place with 3.19 pounds.
The boat captains are only allowed to coach anglers; they cannot fish, run trolling motors, net fish, or help tie lures.
The results of the first tournament posted by Wiregrass Student Angler Trail High School Fishing Series show the Zion Chapel Bass team ranks seventh overall with 843 points; Headland is in the lead with 892 points.
The ZCBT remain thankful for their captains, sponsors, families, and community for their avid support. Their next stop is Lake Mitchell.
