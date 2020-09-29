Zion Chapel Bass team starts Season 2 well

The Zion Chapel Bass team is back on the water for its second season.

The Rebels began chapter one of this new volume on Saturday, Sept. 12, when they hit the water at beautiful Lake Martin while fishing the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail.

They began this new season with three new anglers — Peyton FitzGerald, Austin Johns, and Landra Free, their first female angler. With the addition of new anglers, the team will now have four boats on the roster.

In addition to the new members, Kaleb DeVos, Kevin Dowdy, Trevor Lee, Ethan Young, and Avery Padgett round out the eight-member team.

Just like last year, each boat has two students and a captain. They will be fishing three trails this year — Wiregrass Student Angler Trail, the Alabama BASS Nation High School Trail Tiger Division, and the East Alabama High School Bass Trail.

As the season opened, the guidelines were slightly relaxed from the final tournaments of last season. Spectators were welcomed. However, there were still guidelines imposed due to COVID. Guests were reminded to socially distance themselves during the launch and weigh-in. No tents were permitted, and face masks/face coverings were required of spectators.