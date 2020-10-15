Zion Chapel, Cottonwood try to snap slide

Players, coaches, friends and family at Cottonwood and Zion Chapel see it.

That opportunity is in front of both teams when Zion Chapel plays its homecoming Friday at Bates Memorial Stadium.

Zion Chapel is 0-7, 0-5 in Class 2A, Region 2. Cottonwood is 0-6 and 0-4. The playoffs aren’t a possibility, but each team will play fiercely trying to secure its first victory.

“Obviously, we want to win. We want to win every time we go play a game,” Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said when asked if there was pressure associated with the game. “I don’t know that pressure’s the right word.

“I feel like pressure is something that happens when you feel like you haven’t done what you’re supposed to do. We’ve done everything that we can do. We have just been terribly unlucky with this injury bug.”

The Rebels got two players back from injury this past week. That amounted to a net gain of one since Zion Chapel lost yet another player to injury in last week’s game. Bryant said the season has been unlike any other he’s seen.

The Rebels have played five different quarterbacks in a game this season.