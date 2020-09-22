Zion Chapel falls to Lions late

Zion Chapel battled into the fourth quarter Saturday before Houston County scored a touchdown and a safety to prevail 16-6 on Saturday for the Lions’ first win this season under head coach Chip Harris, who coached the program from 1997-2002.

Kenzerick Barber scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter to put the Lions (1-4, 1-1 2A, Region 2) ahead 7-0.

Zion Chapel (0-4, 0-3 region) had a big drive late in the first half that ended inside the 10-yard line. It was a costly missed opportunity and a costly drive in general that saw quarterback Mason Stuart go down with an injury.

“Our quarterback got injured – again,” Rebels head coach Randy Bryant said Monday morning. “This injury bug, I really don’t understand it, to be quite honest with you.”

Stuart suffered a dislocated wrist and left the game on that drive.

“We didn’t finish that drive where we were inside the 10 late in the first half,” Bryant said. “If we score there that would have been a different ball game. That really hurt us.

“We’re just very unlucky right now with the injuries. That makes six two-way players who also played on special teams who aren’t out there. Hopefully we’ll maybe gain a player or two back from injury this week.”