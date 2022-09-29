Zion Chapel High School represented at Bassmaster Combine

Lake Wheeler in Decatur hosted the Abu Garcia BASSMASTER high School Combine presented by Skeeter Boats Sept. 16-18.

Among the 100 anglers representing 22 states were Avery Padgett and Ethan Young from the Zion Chapel Bass Team. For those unfamiliar with such an event, this was not a fishing tournament; it was a skills challenge and an opportunity for these young anglers to meet with fishing team coaches and teammates from several colleges and universities who were seeking new anglers for their teams.

On Friday evening, the anglers accompanied by their parents attended a Meet and Greet at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. Prior to the meeting, the anglers had been advised to dress to impress as this would be their first opportunity to meet with the various coaches and teammates from many colleges and universities.

The anglers had been advised to bring their high school transcripts, letter of recommendations, a list of extracurricular activities, and a list of accomplishments or accolades, including any academic or community awards they may have received. As the host speaker stressed, the anglers’ academic record is the colleges’ first consideration.

Saturday’s activities began with breakfast at the Pavilion, followed by first look meetings scheduled by Alabama High School B.A.S.S. Nation. For this and all other activities, all anglers wore identical t-shirts which were presented to them at the Friday evening event, not their team jerseys.

Following lunch and skill practice, the anglers participated in skills challenges. One of the skill challenges included casting accuracy which was a timed event using the provided equipment. A second skill challenge was a technical test in which the angler had to control the provided Skeeter boat around a buoy using the trolling motor while simultaneously casting at three targets.

To complete this competition, the angler had to finish the simple course while hitting the three targets in no more than three minutes. A long cast competition was the third skill challenge. Each angler had one minute to make three casts in terms of yardage measurable to 1/10th of a yard.

On the final day, wearing their team jerseys, the anglers met for breakfast and awards. Following the awards ceremony, the anglers engaged in a second look at colleges and universities scheduled by coaches.

At the end of the day, Ethan Young finished 38th overall. Avery Padgett finished 20th overall, third in casting accuracy and third overall out of the participants from Alabama.

Now, these anglers must make their decision concerning the college opportunities from which they received offers. They are currently making plans to visit some of the universities.