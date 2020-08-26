Zion Chapel, Kinston to hold Senior Night jointly

Zion Chapel and Kinston have set joint Senior Nights before their football teams play at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium on Friday.

It is Zion Chapel’s home game, but the venue offers both teams a chance to recognize senior band members, cheerleaders and players in pregame ceremonies.

“We didn’t want these kids to miss out on their Senior Night. Obviously, in the pandemic we’re not guaranteed anything and we’re not taking anything for granted,” Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said Wednesday.

“We’re taking our first real home game opportunity to honor our seniors. We’re both smaller schools and we both play in smaller venues. Being at Bates allows us to not have to make those kids choose who comes to their Senior Night. It’s a positive for both schools.”

Kinston head coach Rudy Free said Bryant informed him of Zion Chapel’s plan and it made sense for the Bulldogs to do a joint Senior Night.

“The state sent out some stuff advising us you may want to do this early in the year, just in case,” Free said. “It was a situation where we were going to be in a bigger stadium, which would allow us to have more of our people there, more access to tickets and that type of thing.”

He joked that the pregame logistics might be a nightmare. Kinston has 16 seniors to honor with football, band and cheer. Zion Chapel has around 25.

“It’s going to take a lot of time, but I think it’s a good thing,” Free said.

Both teams had difficult debuts last Friday. Kinston lost 16-0 at Houston Academy in Dothan in its regular-season opener. Zion Chapel fell 46-0 to Florala in a jamboree.