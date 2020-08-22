Zion Chapel learns lessons in jamboree loss to Florala

Zion Chapel made its home debut at Bates Memorial Stadium in its jamboree game Friday night against Florala.

Rebels coach Randy Bryant said his team probably was limping Saturday morning.

“Today we’ve only got one foot because we shot ourselves in the other one last night,” Bryant said.

Florala came away with a 46-0 victory on the scoreboard, but Bryant was more interested in the process than the outcome, particularly with it being a jamboree.

“Overall, there were some positives and a lot of things we’ve got to work on to get fixed,” the coach said. “I like a jamboree just for the fact that it’s a dry run. It’s a test, especially coming off everything that’s been going on since March.”

Bryant said he believed every one of his players got in the jamboree from grades seven through 12.

“Our varsity played the first half, JV and junior high kids in the third and fourth quarter,” he said. “We played really poorly. Like I said, we shot ourselves in the foot. But it was a good learning experience for the team. It gives us film to look at. Monday we’ll go over the film and get ready for the one that counts.”

Zion Chapel plays its season opener, at home at Bates, this Friday against Kinston. Both teams will hold Senior Night ceremonies.

“Like everybody says, you get your most improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. We’re looking forward to that,” Bryant said, adding he thought standout running back Brockston Bragg played well offensively.

“He’s a big weapon for us,” the coach said. “Our quarterback, Whit Wilkerson, played well. We made some mistakes, dropped some balls, but everything’s correctable. While the scoreboard shows we’re absolutely terrible that’s not fully the case.”