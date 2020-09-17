Zion Chapel moves game to Saturday

Once things get started, Kinston will be trying to stop the athletic Panthers.

“The quarterback stands out,” the coach said. “He made them go last year. He’s a little jitterbug guy. He’s hard to get hands on. To me, that’s the key is trying to contain him. They’ve got some big offensive linemen back. They’re big and they’ve got athletes. Their wide receivers are big, they’re just younger. They’ve got a couple ninth graders outside.

“Defensively, they’re in a 3-3 stack. Good size up there. They’re older on defense than they are on offense. They’re athletic and they run to the ball.”

Kinston continues to make progress on defense. Free said the Bulldogs are “way ahead” of where they were last year at this time.

“We’re not where we want to be, but we’re making strides,” the coach said. “Jace Reeves has played well for us. He’s a senior. He didn’t play much for us last year because he was injured. We’ve had some guys playing a lot better as a unit on that side.”

Free said it was an opportunity for his program.

“It’s a big game for us,” he said. “If we can go into the break 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the region into our off week, that would be pretty big for us.”

