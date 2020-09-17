Zion Chapel moves game to Saturday

Zion Chapel has moved its game against Houston County from Friday night to Saturday at 3 p.m. at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium, ending a wild week of weather.
In other games Friday involving Coffee County teams, Elba visits Cottonwood and Kinston visits Georgiana – which was without power on Thursday.
Zion Chapel football coach Randy Bryant talked about moving the game to Saturday.
“We only had one practice on Monday and we’ve been out of school,” the coach said. “There are at least six road closures and the river hasn’t crested yet. We’re going to try to play Saturday. It’s going to be interesting.
“We’ll see. I hope we have enough to play. We don’t need to cancel the game. We need to play.”
Bryant said he saw positives in the Rebels’ loss at Elba last week.
“Our freshman quarterback, Mason Stuart, played really well. It was his first start,” Bryant said. “We were really pleased with what we got out of him. We didn’t finish some drives and made mistakes that young guys make at critical times. When that happens it’s usually not a good result.
“But we’ve got a lot of young guys playing and that’s great for the future.”
Houston County’s Lions are 0-4, for which Bryant has an easy explanation.
“They play in the toughest region in 2A football,” the coach said. “They’ve had G.W. Long and Arition and we’ve had Abbeville and Elba. We’ve been playing the best of the best. That’s what we’re both dealing with right now.”
Bryant said limited practice reps this week make a very multiple Lions offense a challenge.
“They’re coached by Chip Harris, who has a lot of experience,” the coach said. “They’ll be ready to play.”
Zion Chapel did take some strides last week, he said.
“We had several explosive plays, several long runs and a couple passes,” Bryant said. “We just didn’t do enough.”
Elba at Cottonwood
Elba (3-1) is coming off a 38-7 win over Zion Chapel. Cottonwood (0-3) lost to Abbeville 41-0 last week.
“We felt really good about how our offense played,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said of the Zion Chapel game. “Defense is going to continue to be a focus for us until we get it right. We had a good practice Monday, then the weather hit.”
All coaches lamented how little practice time players had this week with school cancellations due to weather.
“I’m just glad we’re playing,” Sieving said. “But this group has experience with Zoom meetings and hopefully we get what we need done before we go to Cottonwood.”
Sieving said Cottonwood could be a challenging matchup for the Tigers.
“I feel like their strength plays into our weakness a little bit,” the coach said. “They like to get in two tight ends and run the football downhill. They’ll try to establish the run, just like we will. With the field conditions, both offenses are set up for a wet field.”
The coach said field conditions can’t be a distraction nor an excuse.
“We’ve got to be able to handle stuff like that,” he said.
Sieving said he was encouraged by the contributions of a couple juniors in the last game.
“Trenton Hamilton caught a long touchdown pass,” the coach said. “It was good to see him step up. And we had Eliandro Gomez fill in on offense and defense for us. He played blocking back on offense and inside linebacker for some of our injured folks. We feel like we created some depth at those positions.”
Kinston at Georgiana
Kinston head coach Rudy Free said Thursday afternoon the Bulldogs’ trip to Georgiana is on.
“As of now, we’re going to try to play,” Free said. “Right now they don’t have power, so it’s subject to change. The plan is to play, but that may change.”
Once things get started, Kinston will be trying to stop the athletic Panthers.
“The quarterback stands out,” the coach said. “He made them go last year. He’s a little jitterbug guy. He’s hard to get hands on. To me, that’s the key is trying to contain him. They’ve got some big offensive linemen back. They’re big and they’ve got athletes. Their wide receivers are big, they’re just younger. They’ve got a couple ninth graders outside.
“Defensively, they’re in a 3-3 stack. Good size up there. They’re older on defense than they are on offense. They’re athletic and they run to the ball.”
Kinston continues to make progress on defense. Free said the Bulldogs are “way ahead” of where they were last year at this time.
“We’re not where we want to be, but we’re making strides,” the coach said. “Jace Reeves has played well for us. He’s a senior. He didn’t play much for us last year because he was injured. We’ve had some guys playing a lot better as a unit on that side.”
Free said it was an opportunity for his program.
“It’s a big game for us,” he said. “If we can go into the break 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the region into our off week, that would be pretty big for us.”
