Zion Chapel moves home football games to Bates

Zion Chapel High School will play all of its home football games at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise, beginning Friday night with a practice game against Florala, head coach Randy Bryant said Tuesday.

Bryant said details were finalized Monday. The coach said diminished capacity at Zion Chapel due to social distancing mandates made playing at home extremely challenging.

“The capacity at our stadium is around 1,700 people and they said we could have 296 people at a game,” Bryant said. “With our band, cheer and football players, we’re over half of our attendance if we gave them two tickets.

“So to keep kids from having to choose who goes to the game this week – my mom or my sister, daddy or granddaddy, whatever – we moved to Bates because it holds 5,000. We’re trying to not limit our number of fans. It’s going to be exciting, especially this week. We’ll be the only show in town, I guess.”

Previously, New Brockton had moved its early home games to Bates due to ongoing construction at the Gamecocks’ expanded stadium. Bryant said it was remarkable that there were no conflicts until perhaps the end of the season on Oct. 30.

“Our schedule is opposite of New Brockton’s, basically,” the coach said. “There may be one at the end of the year because of them having to cancel their first game because of COVID, but we’ll figure that out when we get there. But the other dates except for Oct. 30, there’s no conflict.”

Bryant appreciates the cooperation and support of Billy Powell and the City of Enterprise’s Parks & Recreation Department.