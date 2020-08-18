Zion Chapel moves home football games to Bates

Zion Chapel High School will play all of its home football games at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise, beginning Friday night with a practice game against Florala, head coach Randy Bryant said Tuesday.
Bryant said details were finalized Monday. The coach said diminished capacity at Zion Chapel due to social distancing mandates made playing at home extremely challenging.
“The capacity at our stadium is around 1,700 people and they said we could have 296 people at a game,” Bryant said. “With our band, cheer and football players, we’re over half of our attendance if we gave them two tickets.
“So to keep kids from having to choose who goes to the game this week – my mom or my sister, daddy or granddaddy, whatever – we moved to Bates because it holds 5,000. We’re trying to not limit our number of fans. It’s going to be exciting, especially this week. We’ll be the only show in town, I guess.”
Previously, New Brockton had moved its early home games to Bates due to ongoing construction at the Gamecocks’ expanded stadium. Bryant said it was remarkable that there were no conflicts until perhaps the end of the season on Oct. 30.
“Our schedule is opposite of New Brockton’s, basically,” the coach said. “There may be one at the end of the year because of them having to cancel their first game because of COVID, but we’ll figure that out when we get there. But the other dates except for Oct. 30, there’s no conflict.”
Bryant appreciates the cooperation and support of Billy Powell and the City of Enterprise’s Parks & Recreation Department.
“We can’t thank them enough. It helps our kids and their families. I mean, they get to see their kids play. That’s the whole deal,” the coach said. “Two tickets per kid is not enough. That’s the day and time we’re in. So we’re very fortunate to be able to do what’s right for our kids.”
He also said that Senior Night would be the night of the season opener, Aug. 28 against Kinston. He is grateful for the added space at Bates. And by honoring the seniors early, it ensures they grab the spotlight if something happens to disrupt the season.
“We were telling a kid you can only bring two people to a game on Senior Night? Come on. That just creates a ton of issues,” Bryant said. “We were trying to get that done for the kids. We all saw what happened in the spring with baseball and softball. I didn’t want our kids to have to miss that. We moved it to Game 1 and moved to a bigger facility. Believe me, we’ve been very fortunate.”
As for this Friday, Bryant likes playing a practice game to start.
“We always do a jamboree,” he said. “I want to see the kids go out and play hard and see if they know how to do their job and where to go and when they’re supposed to be. It gives us a week to work out the kinks because the next week it goes on the record book.”
He said playing a very talented Florala team will be a good preview for their new Class 2A, Region 2.
“Florala will present a challenge for us athletically. That’s good because we play in a very, very tough region,” he said. “It will help get the players acclimated to the speed of the game in this new region.”
Bryant added he thought fall camp went well. The lightning of late has disrupted several practices.
“We’ve been inside quite a bit,” he said. “The volleyball team is in the gym. We’re trying to find hallways and classrooms, make sure everybody’s got their mask on. It adds another layer.”
He said his team is “relatively” healthy other than the normal bumps and bruises.
“We work hard every day and we’re waiting for 7 o’clock on Friday,” Bryant said.
