Zion Chapel teams put 2 in top 10

The ZCBT left Elba on Thursday afternoon prior to the tournament to travel to Clanton, where they spent the night and prepared for a day of practice fishing on Friday. They were seeking the big ones in anticipation of relocating them again on Saturday.

Before daylight Saturday morning, the ZCBT anglers docked their boats and then went to the check-in table to pick up their boat flag and a copy of the tournament rules. Boat numbers/flags are assigned and are not on a first come basis. For the first time since competing, one of the Zion Chapel boats garnered No. 1. Once boats were in the water, they had to stage south from the ramp and line up in order at the dock to begin blast off.

As the boat numbers were called, they idled to the dock for boat check. Check off includes lights, life jackets, and kill switch on at that time. If a boat does not comply, it is sent to the back of the line. Boat flags, as always, must be securely attached in a visible location and not removed until weigh-in bags are picked up at the end of the day.

After passing inspection, the four boats representing the ZCBT were off for a great day of fishing.