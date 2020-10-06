Zion Chapel teams put 2 in top 10

The Zion Chapel Bass Team had two teams finish in the top 10 in its most recent tournament on Sept. 26 at Lake Mitchell.
It was their second tournament of the season with the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail.
Out of 71 boats, the team of Avery Padgett and Ethan Young finished in third place with a limit of five fish weighing 9.96 pounds; their captain for the day was Kyle Padgett.
The team of Austin Johns/Peyton FitzGerald, with Brian Lasiter as captain, finished tenth place with four fish weighing 8.82 pounds. Their biggest fish placed second and weighed 3.35 pounds. Their captain won a gift certificate from Southern Outdoor Sports in the drawing for door prizes held prior to the trophy awards for the top five finishers.
The team of Kevin Dowdy/Landra Free, with Hagen Marlin as captain, finished 17th place with four fish weighing 7.35 pounds.
The team of Trevor Lee/Kaleb DeVos, with Junior Lee as captain, finished 34th with three fish weighing 4.20 pounds.
According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Lake Mitchell is a 5,850-acre impoundment on the Coosa River with 147 miles of shoreline. Multiple public and private boat ramps provide access to Mitchell Lake. Registered anglers in this tournament launched their boats from the Higgins Ferry Park on the west side of the lake.
The ZCBT left Elba on Thursday afternoon prior to the tournament to travel to Clanton, where they spent the night and prepared for a day of practice fishing on Friday. They were seeking the big ones in anticipation of relocating them again on Saturday.
Before daylight Saturday morning, the ZCBT anglers docked their boats and then went to the check-in table to pick up their boat flag and a copy of the tournament rules. Boat numbers/flags are assigned and are not on a first come basis. For the first time since competing, one of the Zion Chapel boats garnered No. 1. Once boats were in the water, they had to stage south from the ramp and line up in order at the dock to begin blast off.
As the boat numbers were called, they idled to the dock for boat check. Check off includes lights, life jackets, and kill switch on at that time. If a boat does not comply, it is sent to the back of the line. Boat flags, as always, must be securely attached in a visible location and not removed until weigh-in bags are picked up at the end of the day.
After passing inspection, the four boats representing the ZCBT were off for a great day of fishing.
When anglers returned for weigh-in at 2 p.m., they had to check in at dock and proceed to the tent to get a weigh-in bag. After they bagged their fish, they carried their bag and flag to the bump tanks. After weighing in, they had to get their boats off the dock ASAP due to limited space. During all the weigh-in activities, the anglers were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
After checking in and weighing their catch, the ZCBT anglers were smiling. Lake Mitchell had been kind to them. All teams caught fish. Two teams finished in the top ten, one of which is a new team this year, and they also had the second biggest fish of the tournament.
After two of four tournaments, the team of Padgett/Young are in second place for angler of the year in the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail with a total of 590 points.
In the team of the year standings after Lake Mitchell, Zion Chapel is in fifth place with 1716 points. Rehobeth bumped Headland out of first place; they have a total of 1742 points. Obviously, the race is close.
Season 2 will continue as the ZCBT travels to south Alabama for their third tournament, which will be on the Tensaw Delta, October 11, 2020. It is on Sunday following the Alabama BASS Nation High School tournament on October 11.
While anglers await their next tournament, they are encouraged to pray for Valley High School Angler Camden Davidson. He was involved in a motorcycle accident on Friday prior to the tournament. His injuries required surgery.
Fellow anglers are asked to pray for his recovery and healing, along with those caring for him during the weeks ahead. He has a long journey ahead of him, and his family will appreciate all thoughts and prayers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!