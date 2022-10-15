Steered Straight coming to Enterprise on Tuesday, Oct. 18

An opportunity to learn more about the challenges facing young people and how to help them make informed choices is coming to Enterprise Tuesday and the public is invited.

Michael DeLeon, founder of Steered Straight, is keynote speaker at a community presentation Oct. 18 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at the Enterprise City Schools Service Center at 1648 East Park Avenue.

The program is sponsored by Enterprise City Schools, said ECS Director of Student Services Debbie Hope. The public is invited and there is no charge to attend.

DeLeon will also present his message for all city school sixth through 12th grade students and a parent lunch and learn with be held Oct. 19 at EHS from 11 a.m. until noon.

Based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Steered Straight is a 17-year-old program DeLeon founded that teaches the reality of life-choices and the danger of drugs. His mission with the program is to educate youth to stay on the right path using his powerful personal message, said Hope.

“We have found that the ‘just say no’ message has not worked, nor will discipline and scare tactics,” DeLeon said on his website. “To actively achieve students wanting to stop using whatever substance, on whatever level and on their own, is the only method.”

Topics to be covered include the latest drug trends, the rapid increase in overdose deaths related to Fentanyl, signs to watch for and advice on preventing drug and alcohol. Prescription drug abuse, changing trends with synthetic drugs, e-cigarettes, vapes, alcohol, and the overdoes death epidemic will be discussed. Bullying and dating violence will also be discussed.

A former drug addict with gang affiliation, DeLeon spent 12 years in state prison and half-way houses for a gang-related homicide. His life mission now, he said, is to reach youth about making health life choices.

Steered Straight, Inc. is a non-profit organization that has provided educational programs and materials to youth, families and communities in each of the 50 states.

In 2020, DeLeon and his wife, Darla, were recipients of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, a recognition of those who’s service impacts communities and inspires those around them to take action.

For more information, contact Hope at dhope@enterpriseschools.net or 334-347-9531.