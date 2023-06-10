Summer at Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College will offer plenty of interesting learning experiences for Wiregrass children and adults, including incoming ESCC/AAC students.

As of this week, the full list of summer camps, training courses, and events includes:

Camps :Boy’s Basketball Camp – June 12-14 from 9 a.m. to noon;

Girl’s Basketball Team Camp – June 20 starting at 9 a.m.;

Girl’s Basketball Camp (individual players) – June 21-22 from 8 a.m. to noon;

Math Bootcamp, a web-based math prep program designed to help improve math placement test scores or re-teach skills needed for fall math classes. Available for incoming freshmen or current Weevil students. – June 20-July 31;

FAA A&P Prep Course to prepare for FAA Airframe and/or Powerplant tests– June 20-30 from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.;

Minecraft Camp (Upper elementary students will use Minecraft: Education Edition to help develop their critical thinking skills.) – July 24-27 from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.; and,

LSAMP STEM Summer Academy, a two-day camp for rising high school juniors and seniors to learn about STEM programs at ESCC, attend a college STEM class, and take part in hands-on STEM activities – June 27-28

Trainings: Free Skid Steer Course – June 16 -17 (must complete online work before taking hands-on lab); and,

Introduction to Microsoft Excel – July 6-27 (every Tuesday and Thursday) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This list could be updated to reflect additional camps. Please follow the Enterprise State Community College social media pages for updates.

