The Blackwood Quartet to perform at Enterprise PAC Sept. 22

The Grammy Award Winning first family of Gospel music will perform Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.

The Blackwood Quartet continues the gospel sound made famous by the Blackwood Brothers Quartet of 1934. Expect to hear songs such as How Great Thou Art, Swing Down Sweet Chariot, I’ll Fly Away, Peace in the Valley, and When the Saints Go Marching In.

In 1934, brothers Roy, Doyle, and James Blackwood, along with Roy’s son R.W., formed what was to become one of the most beloved and respected gospel group of all time, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet.

Bill Shaw and Bill Lyles eventually joined the group and together with James and R.W. Blackwood, this quartet went on to be featured on several television shows, including the Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters, Hee-Haw and the Arthur Godfrey Talent Show in 1954.

A few weeks later, that same year in Clanton, tragedy struck when two members of the group, R.W. Blackwood, and Bill Lyles, were killed in a plane crash. After the accident, many fans and critics alike believed that the quartet would not be able to go forth. However, R.W.’s youngest brother, Cecil Blackwood joined the group along with the bass singer, J.D. Sumner, silencing any doubts the public had about the quartet continuing to be a force in gospel music.

Despite the family tragedy, earlier that same month saw the birth of Cecil Blackwood’s son, Mark, who has held on to the tradition and sound that has made the Blackwood name world famous.

Mark Blackwood joined his family in the Blackwood Brothers Quartet in 1986, where he sang lead for many years alongside his dad, Cecil, and many other talented singers. Mark Blackwood also worked as a producer on the Grammy-award winning Blackwood Brothers albums of the early 1980s. The group tours regularly and brings the word of Christ through song, to both believers and non-believers.

Mark Blackwood took over the Blackwood Quartet from his cousin Ron Blackwood in 2009 and has been touring all over the United States since that day.

For information, call (334) 406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com. Individual tickets purchased in advance are $35 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $40 for adults and $10 for students. Call (334) 494-5980 for season tickets.

Performances are made possible by support from corporate and individual memberships, by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.