Three canine cops join Coffee County Sheriff’s Office

Three canine cops have joined the team of law officers at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

All three wear a CCSO badge, said Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton as he introduced Mayor, Rocky and Desah to those attending the Coffee County Commission meeting on Monday

Mayor, a 1-year-old standard poodle, has been trained to be a facility dog who will be used primarily in the Coffee County School System, said his trainer Sgt. Stacey Austin. Mayor. “He’s just somebody for them to love on if they are having a bad day. He’s been a calming influence up there already. He’s well trained and works well with the kids. He’s just a big old baby.”

“A lot of hard work went into getting this specific canine. It took us about a year and a half to get him,” Sutton said about Mayor. “We saw the need for it and he’s fully on board with us.”

Rocky, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois, is trained in narcotics and tracking, said his handler Deputy Jamison Davis. Also joining the force is Desah, a 3-year-old Dutch Shepard with handler Deputy Justin Magraff.

Rocky and Desah are trained in tracking and drug detection and work different shifts. ”Since they’ve been on board, we’ve had a large increase in drug seizures,” Sutton said. The four-legged duo are also used to conduct random “sweeps” through the Coffee County Jail, he added.

Sutton said the cost for all three dogs was minimal for his department. Most of the funds came from individual and business contributions, he said.

Sutton thanked the commissioners for their support of the canine program. “Y’all have provided the best equipment the best training for them,” he said. “They will be well taken care. They are doing a great job for Coffee County.”

The next meeting of the Coffee County Commission is Sept. 8 at 9 a. m. in the Government Office Complex in New Brockton. The public is invited.