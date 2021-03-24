 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three dead in Geneva Co. crash
0 comments

Three dead in Geneva Co. crash

A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Geneva County claimed the life of three people, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported.

At approximately 10:17 a.m., a 2013 Nissan Altima traveling east on Geneva County 4 “failed to stop at the posted stop sign” at Alabama 103 and was struck by the tractor-trailer. State troopers said the three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene but have not yet been identified as the vehicle was “fully engulfed in flames.”

The crash occurred approximately 11 miles south of Slocomb. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Sports Turf back at EHS

WHITESBURG, Ga. and ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has…

News

Going, going... gone

The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company store in Enterprise was located on North Main Street in part of what’s now Christian Mission the da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert