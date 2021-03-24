Three dead in Geneva Co. crash

A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Geneva County claimed the life of three people, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported.
At approximately 10:17 a.m., a 2013 Nissan Altima traveling east on Geneva County 4 “failed to stop at the posted stop sign” at Alabama 103 and was struck by the tractor-trailer. State troopers said the three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene but have not yet been identified as the vehicle was “fully engulfed in flames.”
The crash occurred approximately 11 miles south of Slocomb. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.