Woodmen Life Chapter 458 donates U.S. flags to AMVETS

Woodmen Life Chapter 458 donated a dozen U.S. flags to the Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7, along with money to cover the making of flagpoles for these flags and the military branch flags.

These will be used in numerous ceremonies and patriotic events. The AMVETS State Commander Jeff Fisher and 2nd Vice Commander Leslie Thompson also attended and spoke with members.

AMVETS is a Veteran Service Organization that is made up of veterans who are helping other veterans as well as non-veterans. The new post has been active already.

Since several members are first responders, they honored their colleagues by sponsoring two 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremonies in Elba and Daleville, as well as working with and participating in a third one in Geneva.

Many members also belong to other VSO’s (Vietnam Veterans, American Legion, DAV, VFW, and more), so they work and help other VSOs because their common goal is to help veterans.

AMVETS Post 7 is one of the initial sponsors of the Wiregrass Honor Flight Hub and will be working with it on several projects. Local Commander Kevin Turley has been named state executive director and local Post Chaplain John Logsdon is the new state chaplain.

Woodmen Life is a life insurance company that gives back to the local community. The local chapter regularly makes various types of donations to local charitable organizations and to many youth sponsored projects. Besides money, they have donated flags and food as well as given programs and awards to schools about patriotism.