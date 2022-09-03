YMCA receives legislative support

The Enterprise YMCA is the recent recipient of a donation from State Rep. Rhett Marques and State Senator-elect Josh Carnley. Enterprise YMCA Board President Dr. Kelsie Jennings and Enterprise YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin thanked the legislators for the financial support. From left, are Jennings, Marques, Pipkin and Carnley. For more information about programs at the YMCA which is located at 904 Highway 27 North, call (334) 347-4513 or (334) 347-0214.